BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Rosebud-Lott 50,
Manor New Tech 44
New Tech 15 8 10 11 — 44
Rosebud-Lott 9 13 12 16 — 50
New Tech — Ndiaye 10, Traylor 8, Rosario 6, Tasby 6, Rovels 6, Edwards 4, Davenport 3, Itah 1.
Rosebud-Lott (4-2) — S.Buhl 19, Z.Buhl 14, Reyna 8, Bravo 6, Perez 3.
Rogers 41, Smithville 30
Smithville 3 4 12 11 — 30
Rogers 4 15 11 11 — 41
Smithville — Johnson 9, Juarez 8, Hodge 6, Green 3, Hawkins 2, Janacek 2.
Rogers (1-0) — C.Riley 12, Hutka 12, J.Riley 10, Dolgener 3, Corona 2, Sebek 1, Bull 1.
JV — Rogers def. Smithville
Academy 67, Gatesville 37
Gatesville 11 9 10 7 — 37
Academy 18 24 8 17 — 67
Gatesville — Healer 6, Edwards 6, Mata 4, Foils 5, Stone 4, Matthews 2, Sheets 2.
Academy (2-1) — White 13, McWilliams 10. Ta.Rambeau 9, Tr.Rambeau 8, Franklin 8, Simmons 7, Cephus 5, Priddie 5, Lambert 2.
JV — Academy 44, Gatesville 42
Freshman — Gatesville 37, Academy 18
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 68, Temple 36
Heights 8 20 15 25 — 68
Temple 7 5 10 14 — 36
Heights (9-2, 1-0) — Lovell 16, Morgan 12, Brooks 9, P.Roberts 8, Ce.Bobbitt 8, Cy.Bobbitt 5, Ng 5, Ambrose 2, Dorsey 2, E.Roberts 1.
Temple (7-4, 0-1) — Hall 7, T.Johnson 7, Thomas 7, Crow 6, Colbert 4, H.Johnson 4, Burleson 1.
JV — Temple 40, Harker Heights 26
Copperas Cove 43, Belton 32
Cove 14 11 12 6 — 43
Belton 9 11 8 4 — 32
Cove (8-3, 1-0) — Honea 12, MacCloud 12, Powell 7, Garrett 5, Anderson 4, Wallace 3.
Belton (3-8, 0-1) — Maddux 11, Brewer 8, Moreno 3, Beamesderfer 2, Wade 2, Burnett 2, Fisher 2, Small 2.
NON-DISTRICT
Waco La Vega 52, Academy 32
Academy 11 11 4 6 — 32
La Vega 9 11 16 16 — 52
Academy (4-5) — Erwin 15, Fossett 7, White 5, Conde 4, Turner 1.
La Vega — Mitchell 13, West 9, Ephraim 9, Iglehart 9, Hubert 6, Johnson 3, Bullard 3.
JV — La Vega 29, Academy 24
Holland 41, Moody 36
Moody 7 5 10 14 — 36
Holland 7 15 7 12 — 41
Moody — Tan.Pruett 16, Hale 6, Tar.Pruett 5, Goodwin 4, Driver 3, Cortez 1, Welch 1.
Holland (2-4) — Wolf 13, Montelongo 10, Kriczky 6, Kurtz 4, Dickey 2, Carter 2, Cortez 2, Martinez 2.
JV — Holland 32, Moody 21
Glen Rose 67, Gatesville 62 OT
Glen Rose 17 11 15 17 7 — 67
Gatesville 8 9 15 28 2 — 62
Gatesville — Jaynes 16, Ward 16, L.Smalley 9, Warren 6, Chacon 4, Jones 4, C.Smalley 3, Coward 3, Nolte 1.