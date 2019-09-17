BELTON — During the first 4 minutes of last Friday’s game, Belton showcased its ability to score touchdowns rushing, receiving and on defense, and created opportunities with key plays from its kickoff team. It was a particularly useful 21-point outburst for the Tigers because it set the tone for their eventual 22-point victory over Copperas Cove in the District 12-6A opener and helped shove an 0-2 start to the season farther in Belton’s rearview mirror.
“They needed some good, positive things to happen and happen quick, and they did,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said.
While the energetic early stages — and plenty more points over the remaining 44 minutes — stood out, Skidmore said what occurred prior to the opening whistle might have had the biggest impact in pushing his team to 1-0 in league play.
“I thought we had some seniors step up as leaders. I turned a lot of things over to them and pregame, before they took the field, I let a couple seniors address the guys,” Skidmore said. “I just felt like the kids decided it was time to start pulling together, pulling for each other, and it was senior-led. I thought that was a big difference-maker.”
Clicking on the field and off of it paved the way a week ago, and now the Tigers (1-2 overall) look to concoct a similar recipe for success this Friday when they host Harker Heights (0-3, 0-1) at Tiger Field.
The Knights — coming off a 37-3 loss to Temple — are third in 12-6A in yards gained per game at 398.3 but don’t have much to show for it, averaging 21 points in their three defeats. Skidmore, though, said Belton is well aware of Heights’ skilled sophomore dual-threat quarterback Terrance Carter, running back Andre Gebhardt and a capable receiving corps, and the defense is preparing accordingly.
“They try to stretch you and it all starts with their quarterback play. He’s a dynamic playmaker. He’s a big load to take down,” Skidmore said. “Their running back does a great job running down hill, running behind his pads and breaking tackles.”
The Knights defeated Belton 34-28 in 2016, but the Tigers won the last two meetings rather decisively, 49-28 in 2017 and 48-14 a year ago.
The other 12-6A tangles this week are: Hewitt Midway (1-2, 1-0) at Killeen Ellison (1-2, 1-0) on Thursday; Killeen Shoemaker (1-1, 0-0) at Temple (2-1, 1-0) and Copperas Cove at Killeen (0-3, 0-1). The latter two are Friday.
“It’s huge to have a little momentum going into this week,” Skidmore said. “In this district, I think every week is going to be tough and any district wins you can pick up are huge.”
Offensively speaking
The first 4 minutes didn’t include the only fireworks in last week’s 62-40 win over the Bulldawgs.
The Belton offense racked up 530 yards (340 rushing) with just 52 plays for an average of 10.4 yards per play, and five of the Tigers’ eight scoring drives needed four plays or less. Furthermore, Belton recorded 11 plays that gained 25 yards or more, and six of the eight TDs covered at least 31 yards.
“The explosive plays were really great to see because when you win the explosive-play battle, you have a great chance of winning the ball game,” Skidmore said.
A major percentage of the big gains were initiated by junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who posted more than 100 yards rushing and 150 passing for the second straight game behind an improving offensive line. Two weeks ago, he tallied 130 yards on the ground and 223 through the air. Against Cove, the right-handed signal-caller went for a team-high 186 rushing to go with 190 passing and six total TDs.
“We’ve always known his athletic ability from even when he was an eighth-grader. But his decision-making, when to tuck it and run, getting the line set up, and his timing when we did ask him to throw the ball, his location of where he was placing the throws, was huge,” Skidmore said of his QB, who threw one TD each to receivers D’emante Smith, Jason Stephens and Luke Bramlett last week while going 8-of-11.
On the injury front
Skidmore said Smith (10 receptions, 247 yards, three TDs) and running back Mike Davis (40 carries, 305 yards, one TD) are on track to play Friday after both exited last week’s tilt with injuries.
“I expect both to play this week. They are limited practice-wise but I expect them both to play,” Skidmore said, adding that the Tigers will have alternate options available if plans go awry.
On the defensive side
Senior linebacker Coby Trovinger added to his team-leading tackle total with eight stops against Cove and now has 33 for the season, plus three sacks. Linebacker Grant Milligan is second with 29 tackles and safety Tanner Holman has 26.
Belton’s first interception of the season turned into the first defensive touchdown of the year as well after Trent West returned his pick 28 yards to the end zone — breaking a few tackles at the 5-yard line — during the Tigers’ 21-point first-quarter barrage last week. Belton has forced five turnovers this season.
Military appreciation
Belton will host Military Appreciation Night on Friday. It’s the fifth season in a row the Tigers will honor current and former members of the military with an on-field recognition prior to kickoff.
“When you walk all those people out there who have (Belton students) in cheer, band, Magic Belles, football, our trainers, you realize how many of our parents have served or are serving in the military. And being this close to Fort Hood, you need to honor those men and women. It’s a great sacrifice they do for our country,” Skidmore said. “We love doing it and it’s a big deal for our kids and our parents. Our relationship with the armed forces, we need to make sure we recognize how important that is.”