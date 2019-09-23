BELTON — After a second consecutive performance that produced a victory but didn’t live up to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s standards, the Crusaders are looking for players to take the reins and steer their teammates forward.
“I think that we’re struggling right now with really indentifying the leadership on our team and who the leaders are,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “As far as growing our leadership and growing our commitment, it’s a work in progress.”
Fredenburg’s words came two days after the top-ranked Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) trudged to a 23-13 victory over winless Belhaven.
The Crusaders lost two fumbles, failed to get into the end zone on their last six strips inside the Blazers 30-yard line and didn’t score a second-half point — all things the defending national champions are unaccustomed to.
“There’s an expectation that we have, and obviously the guys want to do more,” Fredenburg said. “We all want to see guys making great plays. It builds your confidence and your team chemistry when you look around and see all of these guys flying around and doing really good things. We haven’t experienced enough of that yet.
“Every year you go through a process, and sometimes it takes longer.”
UMHB played its second straight game without regular starting quarterback Jase Hammack — although fellow senior Luke Poorman played well in Hammack’s place — and is relying on several freshmen at running back and wide receiver.
So far, the absence of experienced players at certain positions has been a hurdle the Crusaders are still working to get over.
“We knew we were going to be young and short-handed for a while, but we’re very talented. There’s a different set of things than just being talented, though,” Fredenburg said. “There’s buying in and being a good teammate. Those are intangible things that are incredibly important.
“It takes young guys a while to get used to the speed of the game, and some of them can do it more quickly than others. But the thing that’s most difficult a lot times for young players is to get used to the culture of the team. It takes a while for them to develop the day-in, day-out work ethic that the older guys have.”
For as well as Poorman performed, Fredenburg believes his team has missed the leadership qualities that Hammack possesses.
After not suiting up for the first two games while working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, Hammack was expected to practice today and be available Saturday night when UMHB hosts Howard Payne (2-1, 1-1).
“I think with Jase coming back, it will obviously give us a little shot in the arm — not for any reason other than having already been there and done that. That means a lot, and he certainly knows what the expectations are,” Fredenburg said. “He’s the kind of guy that can go up to a player and say, ‘Hey, we need better effort from you.’ He can do that. I don’t know that the others can.”
Scoring chances
The most glaring problem against Belhaven was UMHB’s inability to find the end zone when the opportunities presented themselves.
One drive ended with wide receiver Jonel Reed’s fumble at the Belhaven 20, another was thwarted when freshman running back Jo’Vel McDaniel fumbled at the Blazers 8, and the Crusaders opened the second half by marching 64 yards only to get denied on fourth-and-goal at the 1.
“I think we haven’t practiced that enough,” Fredenburg said of the red-zone offense. “We’ve always been blessed to be a big-strike team. To just methodically drive it down there, we’re not very good at that unless we really rehearse it and practice it. It showed that we hadn’t.
“The reality is that the athletes we have are different than the athletes we had last year. We have to build our team and our offense around the athletes we have. We don’t have the slot receivers we had last year. We’re developing some but in the meantime, we’re using a tight end. That’s a different kind of concept that we have to work through.”
Up next
The Crusaders continue their ASC schedule with their third straight home game Saturday night against suddenly improved Howard Payne.
The Yellow Jackets — in their third season under Braxton Harris, a former UMHB player and assistant coach — have already notched more victories this year than they did in any season since 2014. Howard Payne was 3-37 over the last four years.
“They’re doing some things offensively that create some issues for people,” Fredenburg said. “They have some talented guys, not overly talented. I don’t mean that negatively. I mean they’re better than they have been. I think Braxton is doing a good job there.”
Poll watching
The season’s first NCAA Division III coaches top-25 poll was released Monday, with no surprises among the top 10.
UMHB topped the poll and received 40 first-place votes, and Mount Union (2-0) was second after being picked first on 13 ballots.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (3-0) was third, followed by St. John’s (2-0) and North Central (2-0). St. Thomas (2-0) came in at No. 6, and ASC member Hardin-Simmons (3-0), Muhlenberg (3-0), John Carroll (2-0) and Berry (3-0) rounded out the top 10.