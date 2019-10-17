WACO — Some streaks continued while others ended Thursday at the District 12-6A cross country meet, during which Temple head coach David Melvin said times were off the charts around the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex’s 3-mile course.
The Wildcats (85 points) notched a fifth straight regional appearance with a third-place team finish behind meet winner Killeen Ellison (35 points) and second-place Belton (75 points) after a race in which just 18 seconds separated the first runner across the line — Killeen’s Gian Mikel Pulido in 15 minutes, 34 seconds — and the 10th.
“The depth of the district, we are all seeing it,” Melvin said. “You get to a day like today, with all that depth, you’ve got to run great.”
Seniors Chuey Hernandez (eighth, 15:50.0) and Luis Rojas (ninth, 15:52.5) captured their fourth regional berths in pacing Temple’s squad. Tyson Tamez (13th, 16:04.7), Kyler Vasek (26th, 16:59.2) and Carlos Torres Izquierdo (26th, 17:03.2) also recorded times that were used toward the Wildcats’ final score.
“The way Ellison ran today, they blew everyone out of the water. But hat’s off to them and hat’s off to Belton,” Melvin said. “Having three in the top 15 and Chuey and Luis go to regionals all four years, couldn’t be prouder.
“We had to replace five guys from last year. Obviously, Chuey and Luis were the backbone, but we had to put some meat on that backbone. And for those other guys to step up and do what was required, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”
The Tigers, which won the meet last season, had five runners — Eli Cable (12th, 15:59.6), Brysin Minosky (14th, 16:05.7), Zachary Dennison (15th, 16:10.2), Zachary White (16th, 16:24.6) and Landon McCartney (18th, 16:38.1) — finish between 12th and 18th for their second-place showing.
On the girls side, Belton had its six-year run as district champion come to an end by a mere five points. Harker Heights earned the crown, though the Lady Tigers will head to the regional meet once again.
Sydney Phelps (fifth, 19:10.6) and Jordan Jones (10th, 19:35.5) posted top-10 times, while Macee Bradford (19th, 20:19.8), Natasha De la Rosa (21st, 20:21.4) and Michaela Decker (27th, 20:34.4) rounded out the Lady Tigers’ scoring performances.
Copperas Cove’s Madisen Honea secured the individual title in 18:22.5.
Despite a pair of top-20 performances from Kayla Gonzalez (14th, 20:01.3) and Mallory Dominguez (18th, 20:16.3), the Lady Wildcats couldn’t extend their regional-qualifying streak to six.
“The girls ran hard and we’re still very young,” Melvin said. “The future is super bright.”
The Class 6A Region II race is slated for Oct. 28 at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.