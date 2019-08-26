TRAVIS — Adrian Valdez is returning to his roots.
After spending the last two seasons primarily as a tight end and linebacker, Valdez will be the featured running back for a Rosebud-Lott offense that will rely heavily on the run.
“He played the position on junior varsity,” first-year Cougars head coach Rafael Williams said. “Last year, we asked him to play a lot of different roles because we had someone at running back. I think he’ll be really good.”
If Valdez’s success elsewhere is any indication, he should be great. He was a second-team all-district tight end as a sophomore in 2017 and led the Cougars in tackles last season.
Now he’s ready to return to being the primary ball carrier.
“I’m up to the challenge,” Valdez said. “I just have to keep working at it.”
The first part of the process was getting accustomed to having the ball handed to him again instead of thrown to him. It’s simple enough in theory, but not always in reality.
“(Last season), the only time I touched the ball is when they threw it to me,” he said. “It’s hard because you have to remember new stuff on certain plays. (Running back) is a lot more than just getting behind blockers. I have to be conditioned.”
Williams, who was the defensive coordinator before assuming head coaching duties, said he believes in a run-based offense because the rushing attack opens up the passing game. It won’t be much of a change for the Cougars, who ran the ball 338 times for 1,401 yards last season, compared to just 113 pass attempts and 535 yards through the air.
However, Williams is establishing a more up-tempo pace with a spread offense that could do more passing this season.
“Last year, we did a lot of running plays,” Valdez said. “He wants to pass a little more but still have running plays in there. It’s more pass this year, with a lot of new stuff.”
Learning the plays on offense hasn’t been an issue for Valdez, who said that “the way (the coaching staff) has it, it’s pretty easy to remember. Everybody has to check in and every sign means something.”
Like many small-town football players growing up, Valdez was found most Friday nights watching the Rosebud-Lott teams of the past.
“Watching them play, I wanted to be like them,” he said. “Now it’s like a dream come true.”
He also has participated in multiple sports and became one of the school’s top long-distance runners during his first couple of years of high school, competing in cross country as well at the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in track. He then turned his focus to the heavy implements and was Rosebud-Lott’s top competitor in the shot put last spring.
His combination of skills is something his teammates have noticed.
“He brings speed.” lineman Kenneth Benson said. “He’s not as fast as he was last year, but he’s still got the speed that we need and he has speed that matches his size. He brings strength, speed and smarts.”
There is a quarterback competition brewing for the Cougars, and Williams expects three players to see time at the position. Valdez isn’t concerned about who hands him the ball, though.
“All the quarterbacks are doing a good job,” he said. “I’ve worked with all of them. They just have to keep working at it.”
The same holds true for Valdez as he returns to a position he hasn’t played in a couple of years while being heavily relied upon until the quarterback situation is settled.
In the end though, the goal for all of the Cougars is to get Rosebud-Lott back into the playoffs. Valdez hopes his lone season at running back can help accomplish that.
“There’s a lot of new stuff,” he said. “We just have to stay committed to it. That means a lot of hard work and dedication. If we all just do our roles, stay committed and work as a team, I think we’ll get there.”