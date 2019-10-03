BELTON — If he’s with friends and the question of where to eat is posed to the group, Logan Smith usually defers to the most popular choice among his peers because, really, he’d rather just roll along for the ride.
Ask the Belton senior to kick a field goal with the game on the line — or any field goal for that matter — and it’s again a relaxed, stress-free response that might illicit answers along the lines of “Sure, sounds good” or “That’s cool.”
“I just do what I’m asked to do and whatever happens, happens. I don’t get really anxious or worried about stuff,” said Smith, the Tigers’ third-year kicker/punter.
Essentially, go with the flow and embrace the journey.
“That’s just kind of him,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “He’s easy going, laid back. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s always ready to go. You can always count on him. No situation is too much pressure. He really works on his craft a lot. He takes a lot of pride in it and does a good job. He’s got the perfect mentality to be a kicker.”
Because of all that, Skidmore had no reservations about sending Smith onto the Wildcat Stadium turf last October for a 51-yard field goal try with the Tigers down 52-49 in the second of an eventual three overtimes against rival Temple — not even after Smith had a field goal and punt blocked earlier in the back-and-forth barnburner.
Skidmore knew his kicker’s mindset. And he knew something else, too.
“A coach asked me, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for it (on fourth down)?’ I said no. He’s going to make it. I looked at his face. It was calm as can be.
“He nailed it.”
Smith did indeed split the uprights for a school record-tying boot. He hit a 39-yarder in the third overtime to give Belton a brief advantage only to have Temple post the game-winning TD on the next play for an exhilarating 58-55 victory.
When the Tigers (2-3, 2-1) and Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) meet again at 7:30 tonight for a key District 12-6A showdown at Tiger Field, Smith will have memories of that game and other adventures — an accidental kneel-down following a bad snap and a botched fake punt as a sophomore in the rivalry bout of 2017 — versus Temple in the back of his mind. That’s usually where the noise is stored when Smith is either lining up for a field goal, awaiting the snap for a punt or charging the ball on a kickoff.
“There’s been some pretty high highs and some pretty low lows,” said Smith, a first-team All-District 12-6A selection as a junior. “As a kicker, you have to have a short memory, so just forget about the lows and focus on making more highs.”
That is what he did as a 10th-grader after the less-than ideal debut.
“We didn’t really go over (low snaps) in practice. The snaps had been pretty much perfect,” Smith said with a grin. “Just pretty much inexperience got me on that one. I now know, though, that if a snap is ever low, I know how to field it. You want to learn from your mistakes.”
And it’s what he did again when trotting onto the field last season in front of a sellout crowd with his team trailing in one of Bell County’s most anticipated matchups.
“It was just like every other kick,” Smith said of the 51-yarder. “Now, thinking back on it, yeah, there was a lot of pressure. But, in the moment, it was kind of like just do the same thing you’ve done all year long.”
To Smith, kicking is more about the technique, the angles, the action, the motion and the chemistry between the snapper, holder and him. The distance or the situation surrounding the field goal, none of that takes precedence when there’s a particular job to do.
His logistical and perspective-based approach to a position that requires a high level of emotional fortitude has been developed over time. And Smith, who played soccer until the seventh grade when he decided to dedicate fully to football, has certainly molded himself into a reliable asset.
Smith, who’s gained about 30 pounds since his sophomore season and checks in at 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, assumed all kicking duties a year ago following one season as solely Belton’s punter. He made 55 of 59 extra points, six of 10 field goals and averaged 36.5 yards per punt en route to his all-district recognition. This season, he’s 16-of-16 on PATs, 2-of-2 on field goals and averages 38.3 yards per punt, including a booming 77-yarder two weeks ago. He’s also delivered two successful onside kicks.
Sure, there’ve been times when Smith recalls his days as a middle school receiver and cornerback and wonders if he could’ve continued playing those positions. Then he looks over to those groups during practice and the thoughts dissipate. No doubt, kicking is what he wants to do.
“Sometimes I see them running and I’m like, ‘Man, I really am living the life over here,’” Smith said with yet another wide smile.
Smith’s life might seem heavily consumed by what he does on the field and practicing what it takes to get ready for it. Take the multiple kicking camps and showcases he attended over the last few summers. But he said he’s also very involved with Temple Bible Church, hosting a Sunday evening high school bible study with teammate Jonah Jimenez. He’s also devoted to assisting within the special needs community, volunteering time to programs organized by First Baptist Belton.
“He’s grown into such a wonderful young man,” Skidmore said. “He’s such a good kid.”
Smith said he’d like to kick in college while carving out a career that somehow mixes his interest in business and his passion for helping others. Like everything else he does, Smith will take all of that in stride, too.
“Definitely just go with the flow,” he said.