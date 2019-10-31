BELTON — Bryan Luna’s football journey began rather indiscriminately one day when a local coach approached the then 7-year-old and his parents to gauge interest.
Luna gave it a whirl. He’s played ever since.
He didn’t see the field much those first couple of years, but the rush and the excitement he felt even while standing on the sideline kept him interested. He studied the game, practiced its ways and hit a stride that’s led him to a starting role at defensive tackle as a junior this season for Belton.
Luna won’t be resting on his laurels, though, because the process is just as important to him as the playing time.
“Find a way to improve,” Luna said.
Simply put by a player who finds happiness in the simpler things in life: time spent with his parents, siblings and teammates, and a solid day in the gym.
Luna makes sure to make enough time to address his daily pursuit of progress because that’s what drives the 5-foot-10, 285-pounder. He’s followed that path since his youth and shows no signs he’ll waver from it.
“It’s just the thrill of being able to get better and get stronger,” Luna said.
Belton’s morning practices lead into the school day. When Luna’s last class let’s out, he usually walks back over to the school’s athletic complex, which he considers his home away from home, to get in another weight lifting session. Eventually he heads to his actual home where he’ll peruse the internet for tips and techniques specific to his position.
All the extra effort has indeed yielded an improved and sturdy player in Luna, who’s gained 80 pounds over the last three years, increased his bench press output from about 240 pounds to 350, his squat from 400 to 600, and already has maxed out his reliability quota.
“He’s been a constant inside. He eats up a lot of double teams. He does a great job of pressuring the quarterback. He doesn’t get a lot of sacks but he gets a lot of pressure and a lot of sacks we get from our defensive ends are because he’s driven the pocket back and not allowed the quarterback to step up,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “He’s quick off the ball and extremely strong. He’s a fantastic power lifter so he’s hard to move inside.”
After Luna and the Tigers’ defense put together their best all-around performance during last week’s must-have 14-12 victory over Killeen Ellison, he said the goal is to replicate such a performance tonight as Belton (3-5, 3-3 District 12-6A) continues its quest for a playoff spot at Waco (0-8, 0-6). A loss doesn’t eliminate the Tigers, but Luna sees no reason for his team to tempt fate with the regular season winding down.
“We can’t lay down now. We have to keep getting better,” he said.
Much like his unassuming start in the sport, Luna tends to roll under the radar on game night. His statistics are modest: nine tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. His productivity, however, is measured on the mess, the chaos, he causes in the trenches.
“My job as a defensive tackle is to make sure nothing comes up the middle. I want to force everything outside where our skill guys can get a clean hit,” Luna said. “Depending on what (an offensive lineman) tries to do to me is what’s going to cause me to have a reaction. I’m trying to get him off of his job and use it to my advantage.
“I just love knowing that as a D-lineman, I’m the least acknowledged but my job is one of the most important on the team. I know that I need to get my stuff done to make everyone else be able to get their jobs done. It all starts with me.”
Despite what the scoreboard might read at the end of four quarters, Luna knows his postgame conversation with his mom and dad will start with some encouraging words.
“That’s their one thing: they will never miss a game,” Luna said. “It’s amazing because I know no matter what happens on the field, I’ll always have someone to come off the field to and still be happy. They are just always looking at the bright side. There’s always next week.”
That’s true, and it’s accompanied by another opportunity to improve.