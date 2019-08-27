BELTON — The Belton Tigers either will beat Austin Westlake in Friday night’s season opener or they’ll lose to the Chaparrals. In any case, Week 2 follows no matter what. So how Belton responds to the outcome is perhaps what head coach Sam Skidmore is most anxious to gauge as his team dives head-first into the brand new year.
“Playing a top-10 team at their place, you’re going to face adversity at some point in time,” Skidmore said Tuesday. “We talk to our kids all the time about that. How are you going to respond to that adversity when it comes? A tell-tale sign of the team you have is the manner in which they respond and what fight they are going to have.”
What the Tigers have going into Chaparral Stadium will be tested by the seventh-ranked Chaps, who last season used a 17-point scoring spurt to close the first half and separate themselves in an eventual 38-17 victory at Tiger Field. It was Belton’s third straight opening-day defeat.
Skidmore said he expects more of the same out of the Todd Dodge-coached Westlake squad this time around, an attacking defense and multi-faceted offense. Dodge — a four-time state championship coach (Southlake Carroll) during a 20-year high school career that included two years at Cameron Yoe from 1994-95 — is 59-12 entering his seventh season at Westlake, which advanced to the Class 6A Division II state semifinals each of the past two seasons.
The Chaps, who averaged 42 points per game while allowing less than 10 and went 13-2 in 2018, return five starters on defense, including a pair of cornerbacks in Sage Luther and Leo Lowin who combined for 139 tackles and nine interceptions.
Wide receiver Mason Mangum, who had three receptions for 72 yards and a score in last season’s matchup, returns after racking up 55 catches, 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns and is one of six offensive veterans. Who throws the ball to Mangum, fellow returning receiver Jackson Coker and others is apparently up in the air, though.
Dodge has said he has three quarterbacks — Kirkland Michaux, Drew Willoughby and Cade Klubnik — vying for the starting spot, telling the Austin American-Statesman, “I’ve got three quarterbacks who can potentially win 12 games for us. It’s my job to figure out who can go farther than that.”
Skidmore said it won’t matter much which signal-caller the Tigers face because, “If there is a quarterback battle, that means they’re all pretty dang good.”
“They’re going to be really good on offense. They are going to attack you vertically, horizontally, in the run game, and (Dodge) always does a great job of having those guys prepared,” Skidmore said. “We have to stay aggressive, have to be sound in coverages. And the big deal against an explosive offense is try to limit big plays, make them drive the football and put them in situations to make mistakes as much as you can.
“Defensively, they’re going to bring a lot of pressure, run a lot of coverages. They’re going to give you a lot of different looks to try to confuse you. They thing about what they do is they fly around, play incredibly hard and they punish you after you catch the ball. They’ll punish you when you finish runs and they bring a lot of pressure.”
Belton bits
-- Belton quarterback Ruben Jimenez makes just his fourth career start Friday but the junior did get his varsity feet wet against Westlake a year ago. The then-sophomore was 7-of-9 passing for 46 yards and tossed an interception. Senior running back D’emante Smith also made his varsity debut in the 2018 opener, registering 10 yards on four carries as the Tigers were limited to 228 total yards.
The bulk of the Tigers’ skill-position experience belongs to Jimenez and Smith, though the offensive line returns six players with starts to their credit. Running backs Mike Davis, Nick Cipola and Junior Cox saw action during Belton’s scrimmage last week at Leander Vandegrift and are all available Friday, Skidmore said.
Wriley Madden, Luke Bramlett, Gunner Garrett, Keagan Wolfe and Kabyl Utley make up a receiving corps of entirely first-year starters.
-- Skidmore said Jason Stephens, a three-year starter at safety, will see time on offense as well and to expect heavy rotation across the board on defense, which will have first-time starters at each level.
“I want to see good execution on both sides of the ball and I want to see us playing with great effort, flying around and having fun playing the game,” Skidmore said. “We prepare to win and I expect our kids to go out there and give it everything they’ve got. They always compete hard. I expect nothing less.”
-- Belton’s other non-district game is Sept. 6 at Tiger Field versus Round Rock before it kicks off District 12-6A action Sept. 13 at Copperas Cove.