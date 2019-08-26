ROCKDALE — Jeff Miller isn’t a man who undersells his team so it can sneak up on opponents come Friday nights.
So if the Rockdale coach thinks his squad is talented and has a chance to have major success, then that’s the case.
Of course, it’s been a while since the Tigers sneaked up on anybody. Rockdale won 61 games over the last six seasons to account for the most successful six-year span in school history. The 2018 campaign was something of a “rebuilding” season, and the Tigers still went 7-4 as a follow-up to their state championship year.
“It’s exciting out here,” said Miller, who is the dean of all area coaches as he enters his 14th season leading the Tigers. “We have a lot of retention with a lot of starters and lettermen coming back on both sides of the ball. We have good athletes.
“Experience is our No. 1 strength. We have good team speed and good chemistry and not a lot of distractions, which is huge when you’re talking about high school kids.”
Miller, already the winningest coach in Rockdale history, is on the cusp of a personal milestone. The Tigers’ third win this season will be his 100th in Rockdale. They figure to win much more than three, though they will be in a significant fight for the supremacy of District 10-3A-I, primarily against Milam County rival Cameron Yoe and Troy.
Even though the Tigers are experienced, some of their top players are juniors. Jace Robinson is back at quarterback after throwing for 1,670 yards and 19 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.
“It makes things easier when your quarterback is your hardest worker, “ Miller said. “He did a great job last year, and he’s going to make huge strides.”
Two more juniors — Cam’Ron Valdez (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) and Kesean Raven (5-9, 150) — have big-play abilities. Valdez rushed for 1,129 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, while Raven adds more versatility after running for 468 yards and four TDs to go with 352 yards receiving and four scores along with his work as a return specialist.
“Every coach in the nation wants to get their best athletes out in open space,” said Miller, who added that Valdez fits in the mold of the long line of productive backs who have come through Rockdale.
Ross Loth (556 yards receiving, seven TDs) returns as an experienced receiver for Robinson, who’ll also have targets in junior Anthony Dansby (6-2, 165) and senior tight end Keylan Hairston (6-0, 210).
The offensive line also is loaded with experience and size. Junior Alex Ellison (5-8, 220) is at center and is flanked by guards Aaron Avila (5-5, 235) and Keymani Hamilton (5-8, 250), both juniors. At the tackle spots, the Tigers have senior Cole Rickman (6-2, 290) on the left and junior Ethan Taylor (6-4, 310) on the right.
Defensively, Rockdale will have a few newcomers on a unit anchored by senior free safety Levi Baggerly (5-9, 150), who is back after picking off seven passes.
Ty Mayberry, a 6-1, 240-pound junior who started on the offensive line during the postseason in 2018, has moved to nose guard where he is most comfortable. He’ll be joined on the line by ends Kaden Kruse (6-1, 275) and Colby Monroe (6-1, 210).
Brandon Hernandez (5-10, 225) and Drayton Castaneda (5-10, 190) are the inside linebackers, with Chase Mayfield (5-9, 160) and Christian Briggs (6-0, 165) on the outside. In the secondary, Raven and Jabez Dunn (5-9, 175) are the cornerbacks. Kobe Mitchell (5-9, 165), the only sophomore on the roster, is at strong safety.
Could Rockdale be in the mix for another run to the state title game? Miller isn’t going to that extreme, but he expects this year’s team to have its identity established much sooner than the 2017 squad.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had this much depth since I’ve been here,” he said. “That doesn’t mean all of our players are great. But we have a lot of good ones.”