The Temple Wildcats produced a seven-game winning streak and a perfect home record this season, scored 49.1 points per game, extended their program’s streak of playoff berths to seven years and earned a share of their first district championship since 2015.
In the aftermath of Temple’s 41-10 bi-district loss at reigning state champion Longview in the Class 6A Division II playoffs earlier this month, those achievements apparently haven’t amounted to much for some observers frustrated by the Wildcats’ second straight 8-3 season and first-round defeat.
Temple fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart certainly didn’t enjoy his squad’s early exit either, but he knows that criticism and grumblings come with the territory in a football-focused town and he embraces the Wildcats fans’ passion.
“I absolutely love it, because I’ve worked somewhere where they didn’t care. That’s not a fun place to be,” said Stewart, the first Temple coach to record four consecutive postseason appearances since Bob McQueen made 10 straight trips from 1976-85. “I do think the passion they have is sometimes misguided. The life-and-death mentality they have about a game is probably borderline unhealthy.
“But I do love the fact that they’re passionate, because I’ll take misguided passion over apathy any day of the week. (Programs and coaches) want that kind of passion and support, but then they don’t want anybody to say anything (negative) when they don’t perform well. That’s part of this business when people care.”
Stewart debuted as head coach in 2016 and directed the Wildcats to the 5A Division I state title game. The next year, Temple notched 10 victories and reached its fourth consecutive 5A D-I regional final.
But although his teams have gone 38-14 overall, 23-5 in district play, 8-4 in the playoffs and 4-0 against rival Belton, Stewart has incurred the wrath of those who think Temple should be winning more games and advancing deeper into the playoffs. A year after the Wildcats lost their bi-district home game 45-38 to a Mesquite Horn team with a 3-7 record, the 31-point loss at Longview deepened the displeasure of assorted Temple followers.
“I get it. I completely understand there’s frustration that goes with losing any game, especially in Temple. People aren’t very patient in this town,” said Stewart, whose squad shared the District 12-6A championship with nemesis Hewitt Midway, which is 4-0 against the Wildcats under Stewart. “Nobody’s happy with the way it ended, but Longview’s a tough draw. We were just outmatched. If we handle business in district, we don’t have Longview (in bi-district).
“I was very proud of the way our kids approached that game. I was not fired up about our execution, or lack thereof, but Longview had a lot to do with that. They won 27 games straight for a reason. We’re going to watch that tape closer than a lot of them. I challenged our kids (to learn from) the confidence with which (Longview) played. There’s zero hesitation in anything they do.”
Stewart insists he isn’t fazed by people who complain about his perceived shortcomings.
“I think social media’s the devil. I don’t read it, but what gets back to me is, ‘Man, they’re beating you up on social media.’ I don’t ask why or what,” he said. “I hear little tidbits, that I don’t know how to win. One specific statement was that I’ve been in the playoffs four times and got no titles, so it’s time for me to go.”
Despite his detractors, Stewart has no plans to go anywhere else. His mission during this offseason is to enhance the Wildcats’ strengths, identify and attack their weaknesses and construct a 2020 team that will produce Temple’s first playoff victory in the state’s largest classification since 2003.
Stewart pointed out that Temple’s starting defense included two freshmen in middle linebacker Taurean York and free safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot plus sophomore outside linebacker/end Eric Shorter. Sophomores O.T. Peoples, Devan Williams, Marshall Grays, Faylin Lee and Tomas Torres also started or played regularly later in the season. York paced the Wildcats with 80 tackles (seven for loss), Shorter secured 57 tackles and three sacks, and Harrison-Pilot made 46 stops and an interception.
The experience those varsity newcomers absorbed should prove vital next season for Temple, which also returns two skilled linemen who excelled as junior starters: nose tackle Jayven Taylor (66 tackles, four sacks) and end Cody Little (36 tackles, three sacks). Also projected back is senior-to-be lineman Isaiah Fach (17 tackles, four for loss), who started until his season-ending knee injury Oct. 11.
The defense’s biggest loss is senior cornerback Roman Jackson, whose seven-interception campaign was highlighted by a three-pick outburst against Copperas Cove. Senior-to-be Keon Williams is a returning starter who’ll likely become the leading cornerback, with Devan Williams primed to be the other starting cornerback.
Temple’s defenders struggled against Longview, permitting 312 yards rushing and 534 overall. Stewart said they should learn plenty from how the Lobos’ defense played.
“I’ve got some guys starting their fifth or sixth game, because we’ve been a revolving door at some positions,” said Stewart, whose defense allowed 382.4 yards per game (233.4 rushing). “(Longview’s) guys went 16-0 last year. They don’t blink. We had not seen a defense that fast.”
A Temple offense that averaged 464.4 yards graduates several outstanding multi-year performers. Center Markel Carter and left guard Dakari White were three-year starters on the line, which also loses two-year tackle Dayton Lewis, running back Anthony Jackson (2,905 yards rushing and 38 total touchdowns in three seasons) and Texas-committed receiver Quentin Johnston (78 catches for 1,735 yards and 24 TDs in two years).
“You don’t just replace those guys, with the leadership and intangibles they brought to the table,” said Stewart, whose major tasks include developing four new starting linemen as only senior-to-be right tackle Alex Rodriguez returns, joined by regular contributor Colby Rice.
Sophomore Samari Howard rushed for 966 yards and 13 touchdowns and will lead the Wildcats’ running backs next season. Senior-to-be AJ McDuffy (22 receptions, 364 yards, six TDs) is the top returning receiver, and Stewart envisions an immediate impact for incoming junior receiver Michael Heckstall, whose brother, D’Yonte, was a Temple star receiver from 2016-17.
Senior quarterback Vance Willis made the most of his lone starting season, passing for 1,760 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for 847 yards and 11 TDs despite missing the equivalent of two games with injuries. He threw a combined seven interceptions in losses to Round Rock Cedar Ridge and Midway but had just two picks otherwise.
“I could not have asked for anything more. He showed up with a blue-collar mentality and worked his tail off. He’s a tough kid,” Stewart said of Willis, who was removed from the Longview game in the second quarter after taking a shot to the head. “To watch him come so far from a sophomore who felt like somebody owed him something and go through the hardships, I think he earned respect from his teammates. To watch him become a leader was pretty impressive.”
An intriguing story to watch during spring practice will be the quarterback competition featuring Harrison-Pilot and incoming senior Luke Allen, who primarily played receiver but also averaged 12.6 yards on 13 carries and returned kickoffs.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Harrison-Pilot could become Temple’s first three-year starting QB since Zach Allen, Luke’s brother, from 2010-12. However, Stewart’s in no hurry to anoint Harrison-Pilot the starter. It will require a thorough competition to settle it.
“That (three-year starter) concept is great. I also think Mikal’s got to beat out some people who want that job,” Stewart said. “Luke Allen wants that spot. Humberto Arizmendi wants that spot. Kaleb Hill wants that spot. We’re going to work Mikal at quarterback starting in January. He isn’t getting crowned until he earns the position. There’s a long way between now and crowning anybody.
“If Mikal doesn’t go earn it, I’m fine with him playing safety. He’ll either be our starting quarterback or starting free safety. He won a ton of (middle school) games at quarterback and can throw the ball a country mile. Other than that, I don’t know what he can do. We’ve got to first decide who our quarterback is and what skill set he has. We’ve got to fit our system to the kids, not fit the kids to our system.”