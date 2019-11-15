WACO — Entering his final postseason run with Cameron Yoe, senior James DeBose wanted to make a statement in his last bi-district playoff game. It didn’t take long for the elusive running back to make an impact Friday night.
DeBose ran for 246 yards — 240 in the first half — and scored three touchdowns, including a 79-yard kickoff return, to lead Yoe to a 56-7 win over West in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game at Waco ISD Stadium.
“This is our last ride, so it’s important to get this started with a bang,” said DeBose, who had touchdown runs of 86 and 55 yards and began the second half with his kick return. “We’re happy to be here. We understand that just because this game was a blowout doesn’t mean others will be. We’re ready for the challenge.”
The Yoemen (10-1) appeared ready for their test against West (4-7), which was dispatched by Yoe in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in four years. Yoe jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, held a 28-7 cushion at halftime then scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to coast into the second round.
Yoe will play Diboll (11-0) next Friday at Magnolia West in a rematch of last year’s area-round contest, which the Yoemen won 59-34.
Yoe dominated in all areas Friday. The Yoemen outgained the Trojans 552-244, allowed just 10 first downs while forcing two turnovers, and got special teams scores from DeBose and Calvin Stewart, who had a 69-yard punt return.
“I’m really proud of how we played on defense tonight,” said fourth year Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear, whose Yoemen are past the bi-district round of the playoffs for the third time under his watch. “You can’t say enough about special teams. It just felt like we won all three phases of the game. In the playoffs, that’s what you need to do.”
Nico Vargas ran for 106 yards and a 16-yard TD that put Yoe on top. DeBose’s 86-yard dash made it 14-0 before West cut into the deficit with a 65-yard run by Trey Janek less than a minute into the second quarter. Zakorien Spikes caught a 57-yard pass from Braden Brashear before DeBose found pay dirt again with a 55-yard run that gave Yoe a 21-point lead at the break.
Kobe Young’s 14-yard TD reception from Brashear in the third was bookended by the special teams scores, and Henry Hubnik added a 7-yard run to put the finishing touches on Yoe’s dominant performance.
“Our kids came out and they played hard. I think they were a little big-eyed early in the game and we’ve got to understand that it’s just another football game,” West head coach David Woodard said. “Hopefully, we’ll be better at doing that in the future.”
After allowing West quarterback Landon Edwards to complete five of six passes to start the game, Yoe’s defense held the junior to 1-of-14 passing the rest of the way, including eight straight incompletions and an interception by Young. West’s opening drive ended with a fumble, which was recovered by Billy Collier, and the Trojans punted seven times.
Still, the Yoemen aren’t celebrating just yet. There’s more work to be done.
“We’ve got great players and we just went out and handled business like we were supposed to,” DeBose said. “We had a lot of ups and downs through the season and we’re coming together. It’s exciting.”
CAMERON YOE 56, WEST 7
Yoe 14 14 21 7 — 56
West 0 7 0 0 — 7
Yoe — Nico Vargas 16 run (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 86 run (Martinez kick)
West — Trey Janek 65 run (Colby Skarpa kick)
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 57 pass from Braden Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — DeBose 55 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — DeBose 79 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 14 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Calvin Stewart 69 punt return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Henry Hubnik 7 run (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe West
First downs 17 10
Rushes-yards 32-379 36-191
Passing yards 173 53
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-15-2 6-20-1
Punts-average 0-0 7-33.3
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-45 5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: DeBose 10-246, Vargas 8-106, Young 1-10, Zane Zeinert 3-9, Davioun Scott 3-8, Hubnik 5-7, Daman Smith 1-0, Jaidyn Sanchez 1-(-7); West: Janek 15-114, Lawson Kendrick 13-62, Landon Edwards 4-7, Joseph Pendleton 1-(-2), team 3-10.
PASSING — Yoe: Brashear 7-14-2-173, Ryan Muniz 0-1-0-0; West: Edwards 6-20-1-53.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Young 3-66, Spikes 2-63, Phaibian Bynaum 1-34, Pharrell Hemphill 1-10; West: Duston Vanek 3-36, Wyatt Wolf 3-17.