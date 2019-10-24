BELTON — Not only does Tim Apodaca pay close attention to details, but the Belton senior then does all he can to adhere to them and use whatever particulars he might be dealing with toward a polished, finished product.
He utilizes such diligence in his spare time, which partly is filled by playing guitar.
His practice of trying to reach perfection, or at least routinely hitting standards, certainly will go a long way as Apodaca pursues his desired career as a commercial pilot.
In his current role, the undersized offensive lineman’s penchant for striving to meet requirements while sticking to the guidelines helps him navigate the trenches as the Tigers’ center at a successful rate, which is what drives the soft-spoken Apodaca and what head coach Sam Skidmore most appreciates about a player he characterizes as a fighter.
“He wants to get things right,” Skidmore said. “He’s accountable, and he’s just the epitome of a doing-everything-right guy.”
If Apodaca happened to be similar in size to his fellow Belton blockers, it’s likely that he’d still concentrate as much energy on the intricacies of playing his position. That’s simply his personality. That Apodaca is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds and is self-described as “not the typical lineman” adds to the significance of his hyper-focused approach to the craft.
“Hand placement, head placement, taking the correct steps. There’s a lot that goes into the offensive line. One bad step, especially against a good D-lineman, it can determine whether you win or lose that play,” Apodaca said. “When you talk about things being down to a T, it’s a must for me because I don’t have the size. I don’t have the weight. I have the speed and the strength but I need to be a technician. If I have bad technique, I’m getting thrown around and that’s not good.
“I definitely try to hold my own out there. I love the fact that I’m the underdog. I love proving people wrong out there whenever I can.”
And that’s why Skidmore feels that fighter is such an apt way to explain Apodaca’s mentality.
“That’s the best way to describe Tim,” Skidmore said, adding that he figures Apodaca to be one of the strongest players on the team. “He’s going to give you everything he’s got. He’s going to claw, he’s going to scratch. You know he’s going to fight to his last breath. Every once in a while he’s going to get beat just based on size factor, but he’s a fighter.”
Apodaca, the youngest of four siblings and the only boy in the bunch, moved with his parents, Jeff and Nora, from Killeen to Belton midway through his sophomore year. Jeff, who served 22½ years in the United States Army, was Apodaca’s first offensive line coach, a memorable juncture for Apodaca — 7 or 8 years old at the time — because it occurred around the same time as Jeff’s return from his final deployment overseas and kick-started the father-son relationship into high gear.
“That’s when I started forming my bond with him and when I really started getting into football,” Apodaca said.
While he welcomes any conversations about his future plans to see the world from thousands of feet above ground, what really perks up Apodaca are discussions about the camaraderie among his teammates, which formed rather rapidly and helped smooth his transition into a new setting and has flourished since.
“Everything you here about football, the brotherhood, you have all of that here. There’s a really close connection, especially with the offensive line,” he said.
Belton (2-5, 2-3 District 12-6A) is mired in a three-game losing streak and grasping at steadily fading playoff straws, so tonight’s homecoming clash at Tiger Field against Killeen Ellison (2-6, 2-4) is mighty important. Added to that is the chance that Apodaca, who transferred from Ellison during his family’s move, might end up locked in a line battle with a former classmate or two.
But considering Apodaca’s tunnel vision on each snap, he won’t be bothered by who’s across from him or the circumstances the Tigers face as they try to clinch a postseason berth for the sixth straight year. He just wants to give his best and make sure each block is correctly made for the betterment of the team.
“It’s kind of just taking it one play at a time. Every play you’re like, ‘OK. My job here is to beat this guy on this play instead of looking at the whole game.’ When I’m out there, I’m doing my job. I’m so focused in on the game.”