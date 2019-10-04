HOLLAND — After missing last week’s district opener at Hearne, Clay Cooper returned in style Friday night and gave the Holland Hornets the inside track for the District 13-2A-I title.
“I was ready to play,” Cooper said. “That was the only high school game I missed in my high school career, and missing it really brought my energy this week. I was ready to play and knock the heads off Thorndale.”
With three first-half touchdown runs by Cooper helping Holland roll to a 40-13 victory at Hornet Field, it’s fair to say there were a lot of Thorndale heads spinning from the result.
“This whole senior class is good,” said Holland coach Brad Talbert, who kept Cooper out last week as a precaution. “Holland really needs to enjoy it right now because this is a good football class.”
Among those seniors are Cooper and quarterback Zane Spinn, who got the Hornets (6-0, 2-0) on the board first by capping their 12-play, 60-yard opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) gave the ball back to the Hornets in good field possession when a bad snap on fourth down resulted in a 28-yard loss, and Holland was in business at the Thorndale 29-yard line.
Spinn hit senior receiver Brady Shelton for 15 yards on the first play of the series before Cooper, who finished with 130 yards rushing on 14 carries, scored his first touchdown of the night on the second play for a 14-0 Holland lead with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
“Against Thorndale’s offense, that’s big because they are going to chew the clock up just to score,” Talbert said of the two-score lead. “So to me, three touchdowns is the comfort, but two is nice.”
It became a three-score advantage late in the half when Cooper, who had scored a 37-yard touchdown a series before, ran it in from 14 yards out for a 26-6 lead with 43 seconds left before halftime. The drive was set up by a Thorndale fumble at its 30 that gave the Hornets their third series of the night starting in Thorndale territory.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 26-13 on the opening drive of the second half with a 7-yard touchdown run by Mason Lindig.
It was all Holland from there. Spinn added touchdown runs of 5 and 9 yards, finishing the night with 87 yards rushing on 18 carries while going 10-of-14 passing for 147 yards.
“When we communicate, our offense and defense can’t be stopped,” Cooper said. “When we get lined up right and don’t commit penalties, we are hard to stop.”
If there was any flaw with the Hornets on Friday, it was penalties. They were flagged 14 times for 160 yards, including a defensive penalty on fourth down that kept alive Thorndale’s first scoring drive of the second half.
Otherwise, the Hornets defense held Thorndale to just 139 total yards.
“I think we gave them a lot,” Talbert said “We have to be better disciplined. We really hurt ourselves tonight.”
On this night, though, the Hornets overcame the penalties. And with wins over Thorndale — predicted to finish second in the district — and Hearne already in the books, the road to the title looks clear for the Hornets. Thrall is the only other district opponent with a winning record, but Talbert isn’t talking district title yet.
“We have Marlin next week,” he said. “That’s all I know.”
Cooper agreed.
“We have to keep moving forward and keep getting better,” he said.
HOLLAND 40, THORNDALE 13
Thorndale 0 6 7 0 — 13
Holland 14 12 8 6 — 40
Hol — Zane Spinn 1 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Clay Cooper 14 run (Spinn kick)
Tho — Michael Herzon 27 pass from Cayden Nicholson (kick failed)
Hol — Cooper 37 run (kick failed)
Hol — Cooper 14 run (run failed)
Tho — Mason Lindig 7 run (Herzog kick)
Hol — Spinn 9 run (Spinn run)
Hol — Spinn 2 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tho Hol
First downs 11 18
Rushes-yards 40-102 40-248
Passing yards 27 147
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-2-0 10-14-0
Punts-average 2-32.5 1-36
Fumbles-lost 4-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-72 14-160
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Thorndale: Lindig 17-87, Herzon 10-31, Kyle Northcott 4-5, Branson McCoy 1-4, Cain Brymer 6-2, Jagger Rubio 11, team 1-(-28); Holland: Cooper 14-130, Spinn 18-87, Brady Shelton 6-24, Ethan Mann 2-7.
PASSING — Thorndale: Nicholson 1-1-0-27, Northcott 0-1-0-0; Holland: Spinn 10-14-0-157.
RECEIVING — Thorndale: Herzon 1-27; Holland: Shelton 5-60, Caleb Cearley 2-57, Logan Mann 2-28, Cooper 1-2.