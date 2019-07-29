Rea York couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Not only did the 90-year old Temple resident celebrate her birthday Monday with family members from out of town, she also watched her granddaughter compete in a golf tournament for the first time at the 24th annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open at Wildflower Country Club.
Riding along with teenage granddaughter Christa York of Midlothian also must have made Rea something of a good luck charm because Christa shot an 83 to win the girls 16-18 age division in her first year competing in the Bukosky tournament.
“It just meant so much to be able to see (Christa) out there,” Rea said. “I’ve never been able to see her play before, and today was just so special. It’s been a wonderful weekend, and now this is just the crown to top it.”
Christa was more than happy to supply the icing on the cake.
“I don’t really know how to put it into words,” Christa said. “It’s really been a great way to make a memory.”
More than 75 boys and girls ranging from ages 7 to 18 competed on a day that had all the usual makings of the Bukosky event — burgers, hot dogs, snow cones, friendly banter and the sight of young players with their families filing back from the course to report scores and find much needed shade.
Tournament director Mike Bukosky estimates that the tournament has served more than 2,600 youth since its inception in 1996.
“I truly believe that this tournament attracts all ability levels because everyone leaves with a good time,” Bukosky said. “We try to make sure everyone leaves with a prize. That’s why we do our hats, towels and goodie bags because we want everyone to leave a winner.”
The tournament — established by the Bukosky family in honor of their late son, Craig, who lost his battle with leukemia in 1995 before his 12th birthday — started out small and grew into a calendar-marking event for junior golfers. With the help of sponsors, the tournament raised $10,000 this year, up from $9,200 last year and $7,500 two years ago.
All proceeds go to Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
“So much goes into this tournament, and we couldn’t do it without all our great sponsors,” Bukosky said. “I like to think we’re doing something good here. Temple, Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Round Rock, Georgetown, Waco, kids come from all over to be here. And I think it’s because people know this is a great family event.”
Belton’s Dallas Hankamer (71) earned top honors in the boys 16-18 age division for the third straight year, becoming just the second player in the event’s history to achieve the feat. Brandon Brooks was the first to win the boys oldest age division three straight years when he did it from 1996-1998.
“It’s always nice playing well, but this event is so much more than trying to be first,” Hankamer said. “It’s a really great event for a great cause that I love playing in.”
Three Belton golfers took home first-place trophies. Chandler Cooke (87) won the boys 14-15 age division, Kennedy Tidwell (85) repeated as champion of the girls 14-15 age group, and Macyen Doskocil (58) finished first in the girls 12-13 nine-hole division.
Temple’s Colleen Dewbre (42) had the best nine-hole score in the girls 7-9 age group.
Two other participants repeated as first-place finishers. China Spring’s Trey Veselka (54) won the boys 10-11 nine-hole division after winning the 7-9 class last year, and Arlington’s Khloe Yepez (36) took home first place again in the girls 10-11 nine-hole.
Pflugerville’s Chance Pearce (35) had the top nine-hole score in the boys 7-9 age division.
A one-hole playoff was required to decide the winner of the boys 12-13 age group. Georgetown’s Gabriel and Adrian Cramer both posted 85 before Gabriel edged his twin brother in the playoff to take the trophy.
With Year 25 on the horizon, the Bukosky family has already started making plans for what it believes will be the biggest Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open yet.
“We’re planning on adding a few twists to make it special,” Bukosky said. “We’re planning a big barbecue dinner the night before the tournament at Ralph Wilson Youth Club for all the families and players. We might do a sports memorabilia auction and have a few special guests. Things are still being worked out, but it’s going to be big.”