GATESVILLE — Even people who have never read a comic book likely have heard of Penguin, Joker and Riddler — three of Batman’s most famous villains.
Among the lesser-known villains is Killer Croc, who is recognized for his brute strength. Killer Croc’s “real” name is Waylon Jones and the description of the DC Comics’ creation as a powerful, yet relatively unknown character fits another Waylon Jones perfectly.
As the starting center for the Gatesville Hornets, Jones doesn’t get a lot of attention, quietly doing his job by making sure the ball safely gets to his quarterback, then clearing holes for the skill players behind him.
“Like every lineman, I have wanted to know what being a playmaker felt like,” the senior admitted. “But if given the choice, I would choose going to work in the trenches with my brothers by my side over scoring every touchdown of the season.”
That’s every great lineman’s thought. Sure, the glory would be great but the team concept is what pioneers the wins.
And while most people don’t know who Jones is, his coaches and teammates are certainly glad he’s around.
“You would love to have 12 to 15 Waylon Joneses on your team,” Gatesville head coach Luke Howard said. “The reality is, we don’t. We have a few in this program that we can rely on their leadership. I think when you start looking at the culture of a program, guys like Waylon Jones are guys you want. He and (Stephen Fitzer) will set the physicality for this team up front but also provide great leadership.”
Jones was born shortly after the death Waylon Jennings in 2002. His parents, fans of the singer, named their son in honor of the country music legend. The military family moved several times before deciding to retire in Gatesville in 2011. Jones has been a Hornet ever since, learning the importance of hard work under previous coach Kyle Cooper.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, Jones isn’t Gatesville’s biggest lineman, but he is skilled at his position and a true leader.
“He’s important in a lot of ways,” Howard said. “Obviously, he’s a good football player. But, he’s one of our team leaders and our young kids really look up to him, on how to practice, how to set the tone. We have very high expectations for him. And we are going to push him.”
Jones and fellow lineman Fitzer are the only returning starters on offense for the Hornets, so Jones doesn’t take his role of leadership lightly.
“It’s a huge role,” Jones said. “Especially on the offensive line, make sure everybody has their gap and blocking right, and I have to perform 100 percent on every snap because they are going to be watching me. And if I start slacking, they start slacking.”
Jones gathered his definition of leadership from his favorite football player in Houston Texans’ defensive lineman J.J. Watt.
“Mainly for how much of a standout individual he is off the field as well as an amazing player on the field,” Jones said of why he looks up to Watt.
According to Howard, Jones has a big personality just like Watt, and it makes him fun to watch in practice.
“(Jones’) leadership extends everywhere,” Howard said.
And that’s important for a Gatesville team hungry to get back to the playoffs and erase the memory of last season’s 3-7 record.
“Coach Cooper, one value he instilled in us was hard work,” Jones said. “This is a fresh plate for all of us with Coach Howard. My thing is work hard and work together and build a bond, and hopefully we can be a well-oiled machine by the time the playoffs come.”
With Howard’s run-based spread offense, Jones and Fitzer often will be the lead blockers on every play, and their job is to make running backs Jason Delong, Isaiah Navejas and Hayden Mooney into a well-known trio.
In doing so, Jones knows the only credit he’ll get will come from the coaches, teammates and those true fans who watch his every move. And for Jones, that’s perfectly fine.
“I may never hear my name echoed over the stadium loud speakers,” Jones said. “But there is nothing more satisfying than mashing someone on a down block or blowing up an unsuspecting linebacker. I take tremendous pride in not only being part of the trench crew, but the leader of the trenches as well. Being on the line is the one position on the field whose main job is to protect someone every single play and to me that is way more gratifying than scoring a touchdown.”