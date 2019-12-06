WACO — What makes history so fascinating is that it’s there forever. A permanent reminder of what was. The 2019 Troy Trojans will be fondly remembered for their district championship, a program-best 12 wins and a season that lasted into December for the first time.
All of that can’t be erased.
But the section in the storybook the Trojans might skip over when looking back at their feats will include the part about Grandview, the reigning Class 3A Division I state champion that is now two victories from back-to-back titles.
Quarterback Dane Jentsch rushed for four touchdowns, leading the steady Zebras past Troy 34-13 in the Region III final Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium and into the state semifinals against Columbus.
“We have a big target on our back so we just put our nose on the grindstone,” said Jentsch, who helped put his team a step closer to AT&T Stadium by defeating a third District 10-3A-I opponent this postseason.
While the Zebras (13-1) celebrated, a few yards away the Trojans (12-2) broke from their last postgame huddle. They were greeted by a rousing ovation and chants of “We’re proud of you” bellowed by an appreciative fan base that witnessed a year’s worth of memories that will last a lifetime.
“To have the most wins in Troy history and go the furthest any Troy team has ever gone, you know, that’s a great accomplishment,” senior linebacker Beau Workman said. “Obviously, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. But, hey, everything happens for a reason. I’m just blessed to be able to play with these guys. We’ve been the same team since we were in middle school. We didn’t get any new kids on our team. None of us moved out. We stayed with the process. We went from 3-7 as sophomores to this. So, I’m very grateful and blessed, and it was a great experience.”
Workman and his fellow seniors certainly laid the groundwork for a host of next season’s returners, including running back Zach Hrbacek, who closed his junior campaign with 2,770 yards and 35 touchdowns rushing after posting 224 yards and two scores (44 and 51 yards) on 34 carries Friday.
However, for as much as Hrbacek managed, it wasn’t enough against the Zebras’ stingy defense, which limited Troy’s other options and created two turnovers.
Jentsch’s TD runs went for 1, 7, 12 and 1 yards, and he finished with 220 total yards. Elijah Golden added a team-high 81 yards rushing for Grandview, which outgained Troy 401-261.
“Shout out to (Jentsch). He’ll find the littlest mistakes that you have in your defense,” Workman said. “They’re a great team. Hope they win it all.”
Troy got Hrbacek’s 44-yard TD run midway through the first quarter for its only lead. Grandview countered with a pair of Jentsch TD runs and Nathaniel Baker’s 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 17-7 advantage at the break.
Baker had an earlier 19-yard field goal blocked by Ian McDonald.
It was 24-7 after Jentsch’s third TD with 1:36 left in the third and 27-7 after Baker’s 38-yard field goal. Hrbacek’s 51-yard scamper had Troy within 27-13 with 9:40 remaining in the fourth before Jentsch put the finishing touches on matters with touchdown No. 4.
“Whatever I’m going to say right now is an understatement,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “What the seniors have done for the town, for the community, for the underclassmen all the way down to our elementary kids, our little ones, they’ve got the excitement going and they’ve set the bar. What they’ve done was extremely important for Troy football and Troy athletics all together.”
GRANDVIEW 34, TROY 13
Troy 7 0 0 6 — 13
Grandview 7 10 7 10 — 34
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 44 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Gra — Dane Jentsch 1 run (Nathaniel Baker kick)
Gra — Jentsch 7 run (Baker kick)
Gra — Baker 48 field goal
Gra — Jentsch 12 run (Baker kick)
Gra — Baker 38 field goal
Troy — Hrbacek 51 run (kick failed)
Gra — Jentsch 1 run (Baker kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Gra
First downs 12 19
Rushes-yards 41-243 32-247
Passing yards 18 154
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-11-1 15-23-0
Punts-average 3-32.6 1-9
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-18 7-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 34-224, Ben Presley 3-17, Sam Jones 4-2; Grandview: Elijah Golden 11-81, Jentsch 14-66, Tremayne Gullatte 3-67, Rafe Kirkpatrick 2-22, Austin Boyd 1-9, Matt Lehnhardt 1-3.
PASSING — Troy: Presley 3-11-1-18; Grandview: Jentsch 15-23-0-154.
RECEIVING — Troy: Tyler Jarolik 1-8, Beau Workman 1-6, Hrbacek 1-4; Grandview: Jacob Patterson 5-47, Boyd 5-41, Luke Ferguson 3-40, Cooper Deans 1-30, Michael Lehnhardt 1-(-4).