CAMERON — If there were any questions in regards to how Cameron Yoe would start against Gatesville coming off its idle week, the Yoemen answered them emphatically.
Yoe scored 33 first-quarter points and jumped ahead 54-13 by halftime en route to a 68-34 victory over the Hornets on Friday night at Yoe Field.
Braden Brashear threw for 211 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, and Kobe Young hauled in six catches for 137 yards and three scores to lead the Yoemen (2-0).
The 68 points were Yoe’s highest output since its 76-0 win over Manor New Tech last year.
“I thought we started off pretty well. Having that second-week bye, the thing I worry about the most is our guys not being in game shape,” Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear said. “That will come though as we go through our schedule. We still made too many mistakes, but I’m pleased overall.”
Yoe scored on its first five drives of the game and scored 20 straight points before Gatesville (0-3) provided an answer.
Brashear found Young with a 23-yard strike to start things and later connected with Jaidyn Sanchez for a 33-yard score to make it 13-0. Thomas Melton got in on the action, catching a 25-yard pass from Brashear to make it 20-0 with 6 minutes left in the opening frame.
“It’s obviously tough when you get down to a great team on the road,” Gatesville first-year head coach Luke Howard said. “We had some opportunities there and got some momentum at times, but we had a lot of self-inflected mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot at times and that just hurt us.”
The Hornets cut into the deficit with a 52-yard pass from Wesley Brown to Carson Brizendine before the Yoemen reeled off three more TDs. Brashear connected with Young on touchdown throws of 58 and 1 yards, and Billy Collier recorded Yoe’s first of two interception returns for scores, his coming from 42 yards out for a 40-7 tally.
Gatesville found pay dirt for the second time of the first half with a 1-yard run by Hayden Mooney with 7:47 to go in the second quarter. Yoe’s Calvin Stewart pushed the Yoemen’s lead back to 34 with a 75-yard kickoff return. Zane Zeinert, who later took over for Braden Brashear at quarterback in the second half, intercepted the Hornets and returned the ball 36 yards for a score with under a minute left in the first half.
“I thought we were aggressive on defense and played well overall,” Tommy Brashear said. “When we stay focused and we do what we need to do, then we’re pretty good. We have weapons on both sides of the ball and seniors who have been playing for a long time.”
Gatesville found success offensively in the second half but primarily against the Yoemen’s backups. The Hornets outscored Yoe 21-14 after the break. Yoe got a 79-yard TD run from James DeBose (105 yards rushing) on its first drive of the second half and later scored on Zakorien Spikes 11-yard reception from Zeinert.
Jason Delong scored on a 1-yard run with less than a minute left in the third quarter for Gatesville. Chris Nashif also cashed in from a yard out with 8:24 to go in the game and Parker Allman hauled in Brown’s second TD pass of the game with a 30-yard score.
Brown threw for 242 yards and Averyn Sarinana caught six passes for 91 yards for Gatesville.
CAMERON YOE 68, GATESVILLE 34
Gatesville 7 6 7 14 — 34
Yoe 33 21 14 0 — 68
Yoe — Kobe Young 23 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Jaidyn Sanchez 33 pass from Brashear (kick failed)
Yoe — Thomas Melton 25 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Gat — Carson Brizendine 52 pass from Wesley Brown (Luis Macias kick)
Yoe — Young 58 pass from Brashear (kick failed)
Yoe — Billy Collier 42 interception return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Young 1 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Gat — Hayden Mooney 1 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Calvin Stewart 75 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Zane Zeinert 36 interception return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — DeBose 79 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 11 pass from Zeinert (Simbad Millan kick)
Gat — Jason Delong 1 run (Macias kick)
Gat — Chris Nashif 1 run (Macias kick)
Gat — Parker Allman 30 pass from Brown (Macias kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gat Yoe
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 36-201 24-192
Passing yards 268 242
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-29-2 13-16-1
Punts-average 5-27 1-22
Fumbles-lost 4-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-40 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gatesville: Brown 11-57, Delong 8-56, Mooney 8-44, Nashif 4-25, Averyn Sarinana 2-5; Yoe: DeBose 4-105, Nico Vargas 15-63, Young 1-15, Zeinert 1-5, Calvin Stewart 1-4, Brashear 1-3.
PASSING — Gatesville: Brown 13-16-1-242; Yoe: Brashear 10-11-1-211, Zeinert 3-5-0-31.
RECEIVING — Gatesville: Sarinana 6-91, Carson Brizendine 4-76, Jacob Baker 4-46, Allman 2-24, Mooney 2-7; Yoe: Young 6-137, Melton 2-40, Sanchez 1-33, Spikes 2-22, Edgar Carillo Martinez 1-9, Vargas 1-1.