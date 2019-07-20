Among Central Texas golf enthusiasts, the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open has become a hot-ticket event comparable to the temperatures typically expected during the last days of July.
Young golfers with their families flock from across the state to Wildflower Country Club for a chance to sharpen their skills, enjoy burgers, hot dogs and drinks, and take part in an event that has hosted more than 2,600 players entering its 24th year.
“It’s the best deal in town to play a round of golf,” tournament director Mike Bukosky said. “Every year, we like to get around 100 plus kids to sign up and I think we’re on track for that. It’s a Central Texas event, but we get kids from Waco, West, a handful from the DFW area, Round Rock, Austin and other towns.”
The tournament will welcome boys and girls ranging from ages 7 to 18 on July 29 and will offer gifts to every participant. This year’s prizes include a wireless iPhone charger and water-proof phone bags.
“When we started this over 20 years ago, I probably didn’t think those would be the prizes one day for the kids,” Bukosky said. “But you change with the times. That’s one of our main goals is to make sure each kid, whether they shoot a 70 or 120, leaves with a prize and hopefully a positive memory.”
The Bukosky’s started the tournament in 1996 in honor of their son, Craig, who lost his battle with leukemia in October 1995, two months before his 12th birthday. Most of the original participants during the first years of the Open were those who personally knew Craig or were friends of the Bukosky family.
But entering its 24th year and still going strong, Mike Bukosky is proud that the tournament has grown beyond those who knew Craig and is now known as a great chance to play a round of golf and congregate with the community during one of the long, dog-days of summer.
“There’s three reasons why I think we’ve grown to be so popular,” Bukosky said. “First, we are welcoming of all ability levels for boys and girls and we teach them how to play golf the right way. Second, everyone gets some kind of gift. And third, I think the reasons why we do this is a big reason why families come.
“The people that benefit from this financially is the kids at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to them. I think people see that and see that it’s for a good cause and something good to be a part of.”
The tournament has raised $7,500 so far this year and has topped $20,000 over the last three years. The money raised allows kids with the Ralph Wilson Youth Club to participate in area sports camps in Temple, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Salado and more.
To register, players can visit cmbjrgolfopen.com or pick up a registration form at Wildflower Country Club. The cost is $20 and includes green fees, lunch, awards, hat, towel, balls, tees, bag tags and more. The registration deadline is July 28.