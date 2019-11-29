WACO — Standing on the turf at increasingly foggy Waco ISD Stadium, Grandview running back Tremayne Gullatte didn’t say much after his team’s 31-point victory Friday afternoon.
The few words he used, though, were on the money.
“Dane was huge. This was Dane’s game today,” Gullatte said.
Dane, as in Zebras quarterback Dane Jentsch, scored touchdowns three ways and secured an interception all at the expense of a talented, playoff savvy Cameron Yoe squad, and Grandview moved a step closer to a return to Arlington with a 45-14 win in a Class 3A Division I Region III semifinal.
“He’s a very, very good player for us no doubt. He does a lot of different things and we’re lucky to have him,” Grandview coach Ryan Ebner said of Jentsch, who delivered TDs passing, rushing and via kickoff return.
Into its third consecutive Region III final, Grandview — the reigning 3A-I state champion — faces Troy next Friday right back at Waco ISD Stadium.
Yoe, in the third round for the second straight year and eighth time in the last 10 years, closed 2019 at 11-2.
“I felt like we were trying and getting after it and, you know, they made more plays than we did today,” Yoe coach Tommy Brashear said. “If we would have played a good, clean game and executed consistently, I think we could’ve had a lot closer game here. I really do. I felt like we could move the ball on them. We just made too many mistakes.”
On a damp, dreary day, Yoe turned the ball over twice in each half but trailed just 10-0 at the break and 17-7 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter after James DeBose’s 14-yard TD run got the Yoemen on the board.
But Jentsch and Grandview (12-1) countered with a seven-play, 58-yard march that the signal-caller punctuated with a bruising 13-yard keeper that made it 24-7 and essentially shut the door on the Yoemen.
“Athletes make plays and he’s a very good athlete that made a lot of plays today,” Yoe senior Nico Vargas said.
After Jentsch’s TD, back-to-back Yoe drives ended with interceptions — one each by Austin Boyd and Luke Ferguson — and the Zebras converted both into TDs, a 1-yarder from Gullatte and a 46-yard jaunt by Elijah Golden for a 38-7 lead.
DeBose’s 13-yard TD reception from quarterback Braden Brashear was short-lived consolation with 1:19 to go in the fourth because Jentsch returned the ensuing onside kick 53 yards for the final points.
“I thought the defense played really well the first half. Second half, we missed a lot of tackles. Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going. We’d have a penalty or a turnover and momentum would be kind of taken away from us, and that’s a good football team. I think they’ll probably go win another one,” Tommy Brashear said.
DeBose tallied a game-high 105 yards rushing, and Braden Brashear went 15-of-26 for 158 yards, with one TD and three interceptions.
Jentsch completed his final eight passes and finished 11-of-15 for 151 yards to go with 88 yards rushing.
Yoe outgained Grandview 151-110 in the first half but lost a fumble, threw an interception and twice turned over the ball on downs inside the Zebras 30-yard line.
Jentsch returned an interception 48 yards to the Yoe 37, and it was 3-0 nine plays later through Nathaniel Baker’s 24-yard field goal at 6:59 of the second quarter.
The Yoemen had a first-and-10 at the Grandview 25 on their next possession, but a bobbled snap that lost 7 yards set Yoe behind the chains, a false start on fourth-and-2 turned the down into a more precarious fourth-and-7, and Braden Brashear’s pass was broken up near the goal line.
The Zebras then embarked on a 10-play, 76-yard drive and puffed their lead to 10-0 with Gullatte’s 4-yard TD run 23 seconds before halftime.
“(Yoe) moved the ball pretty well and we just kind of bowed our neck and made a play when we needed to,” Ebner said.
GRANDVIEW 45, CAMERON YOE 14
Grandview 0 10 14 21 — 45
Cameron Yoe 0 0 7 7 — 14
Gra — Nathaniel Baker 24 field goal
Gra — Tremayne Gullette 4 run (Baker kick)
Gra — Clayton Hale 4 pass from Dane Jentsch (Baker kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 14 run (Axel Martinez kick)
Gra — Jentsch 13 run (Baker kick)
Gra — Gullette 1 run (Baker kick)
Gra — Elijah Golden 46 run (Baker kick)
Yoe — DeBose 13 pass from Braden Brashear (Martinez kick)
Gra — Jentsch 53 kick return (Baker kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Yoe
First downs 18 21
Rushes-yards 44-205 26-162
Passing yards 151 158
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-15-0 15-26-3
Punts-average 2-22 0
Fumbles-lost 0 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-80 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview: Jentsch 18-88, Gullatte 20-67, Golden 6-50; Yoe: DeBose 14-105, Nico Vargas 11-64, Brashear 1-(-7).
PASSING — Grandview: Jentsch 11-15-0-151; Yoe: Brashear 15-26-3-158.
RECEIVING — Grandview: Austin Boyd 5-44, Luke Ferguson 3-41, Golden 1-37, Cooper Deans 1-25, Hale 1-4; Yoe: Zakorien Spikes 6-50, Kobe Young 3-37, DeBose 3-32, Pharrell Hemphill 2-22, Vargas 1-17.