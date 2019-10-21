BELTON — When it comes to the league standings, each game counts just as much as the next. The truth, however, is that some matchups mean more than others.
That’s why there’s a little more energy this week at Mary Hardin-Baylor heading into Saturday afternoon’s kickoff of the American Southwest Conference’s biggest rivalry — No. 14 Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 4-1) at No. 1 UMHB (6-0, 5-0).
“This is just one of those games that everybody gets excited about,” Crusaders coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “All of the preparation you do getting ready for football season is for games like this that have so much significance. We have a tremendous history with Hardin-Simmons, so it will be a fun week and a fun game.”
The winner of this matchup has gone on to claim at least a share of the ASC title every year since the programs’ inaugural meeting in 1998, and Saturday’s battle should be no different.
A win by UMHB would keep the Crusaders in no worse than a tie for first place in the conference standings. A victory by the Cowboys would put them back in the hunt for a share of the crown, while a loss would essentially kill their hopes of a conference title and severely damage their playoff chances.
“We all get up for this week,” Fredenburg said. “This is why you love to be involved in coaching, to get in games like this.”
UMHB currently lists four freshman starters on its two-deep roster, and Hardin-Simmons lists one. That’s five players who will spend the week hearing all about the rivalry’s history.
“Our young guys will be quickly immersed in Hardin-Simmons week, and they’ll understand everything,” Fredenburg said. “There’s several of them that have to perform well for us.”
After the Cowboys won the first meeting by 47 points in the Crusaders’ first season of football, the series became competitive in a hurry — thanks in part to former Hardin-Simmons coach Jimmie Keeling, who offered advice as Fredenburg built the UMHB program.
The Crusaders finally broke through with a win against their rivals in 2002 and won 20 of the last 22 meetings, including five playoff clashes. The Cowboys’ only victories in the series over the last 17 years were regular-season matchups in 2004 and 2015.
“(Keeling and I) have a great mutual admiration for each other,” Fredenburg said. “There was no one more helpful to me than he was, inviting me to Hardin-Simmons and letting me spend some time there studying Division III. He’s a good man, and he’ll be here Saturday.”
Preparing for the Cowboys
Hardin-Simmons gives up an average of just 208 yards and 13.5 points per game while the Cowboys offense averages 559 yards and 47.3 points, and Fredenburg knows his squad will have to be well-prepared to stay undefeated.
The Crusaders average 448 yards and 51 points while limiting opponents to 192 yards and 7.5 points.
“They do a lot of multiple things. They have a dynamic running back and a quarterback who can deliver the ball,” Fredenburg said. “They like to run a lot of run-pass option stuff. They have a lot of formations and do a really nice job.”
In his first start of the season last week, HSU junior quarterback Kyle Jones was 17-of-20 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 63-7 victory over Belhaven.
Jones, who played sparingly in HSU’s loss to Texas Lutheran on Oct. 5, is familiar to UMHB coaches. He spent two seasons with the Crusaders — throwing for 1,162 yards while starting four games and appearing in 14 as a sophomore in 2017 — before an unsuccessful attempt to walk on at Texas Tech and finally a transfer to Hardin-Simmons.
Fredenburg believes facing a former UMHB quarterback does little to boost his team’s chances Saturday.
“I don’t think there’s any advantage for us. I think Kyle is a really gifted athlete, a good thrower,” he said. “We really wanted him and recruited him hard out of Giddings and were excited when he came here. I don’t think he had the career that he wanted here, and he had always dreamed of going to Texas Tech, so he tried that. When his family ended up in the Abilene area, I think he wanted to get back to playing and be near them.”
Injury update
UMHB senior quarterback Jase Hammack, who missed the first two games of the season while recovering from ankle surgery and sat out last week’s win over Southwestern with a sore knee, is expected to play this week, according to Fredenburg.
Senior defensive tackle Elijah Cross is still nursing an arm injury, and junior linebacker Jacob Mueller missed some time last week with a knee issue.
“We could be healthier, just like everybody this time of year,” Fredenburg said. “Elijah wears a brace, but he’s not going to miss this game.
“Jacob Mueller ran (Sunday). If he is out, we’ll have to find a (strongside linebacker). We haven’t made a decision on that yet because we’re waiting to see if he is hurt or not. He saw the doctor (Sunday), and it’s kind of a mystery. There’s no swelling. We’re trying to get an MRI on him.”