Charles W. Morgan, 77, of California and formerly of Salado died Friday

SALADO — Services for Charles W. Morgan, 77, of California and formerly of Salado are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Mr. Morgan died Friday, July 21, at a Belton rehabilitation facility.