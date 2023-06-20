Services for Norma Coakley-Lowery, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Coakley-Lowery died Saturday, June 17, at a Temple assisted living facility.
She was born on April 29, 1942, in Dexter, Mo., to Norman Arthur and Helen Fodge Potter. She attended school in Dexter before moving to Michigan as a young girl. She married Daniel Coakley in 1959 in Pontiac, Mich., and he preceded her in death in 1983. She moved to Temple in 1979. She married Walton Lowery in Belton in 1987, and he preceded her in death in in 2003. She was a member of the Newcomers Club in Temple for many years.
She also was preceded in death by five great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Christine Stewart of Aubrey; a son, Tony Coakley of Temple; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.