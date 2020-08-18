The column by Cal Thomas on July 31 hit the nail on the head. There have been few efforts by the media to take a hard look at Black Lives Matter (BLM).
Rahm Emanuel, working for the Obama administration, said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. What I mean it’s an opportunity to do things you could not do before.”
I suppose some of your regular letter writers fully support the efforts by the Socialist Democrat party to take advantage of the riots and demonstrations that have been and are currently taking place in Portland.
A hard look into the background and founding principles of BLM is in order. They call for a $15 minimum wage, free health care, free schooling, free real estate and other demands for all black people — who make up only 14.6 percent of the U.S. population.
They also want to establish a “global liberation movement to overturn U.S. capitalism.” The co-founder of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, said in 2015 that she and others are “trained Marxists.” Yes, all black lives matter, not only those killed by white police.
There has been no mention by BLM of the thousands of black lives lost in Chicago killed by blacks.
Charlie R. Lewellen
Temple