An overwhelming majority — 72 percent — of COVID-19 cases in Bell County schools are among staff, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
But that fact would not be obvious to the average resident when they visit the coronavirus dashboards of two of the three largest school districts in Bell County.
The dashboards managed by the Belton and Temple independent school districts do not break down their cases by staff, by student nor by infected student’s general grade level — information the Texas Department of State Health Services releases weekly for each district.
Temple and Belton ISDs have reported a low number of cases thus far. The Belton district’s active cases rose to 15 on Friday. Temple ISD’s seven-day dashboard, which currently reflects cases between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16, shows five cases.
On top of that, Temple ISD’s dashboard discloses some active cases while Killeen and Belton ISDs list all of their active cases. Killeen ISD includes all of the data the two other large districts exclude as well as a running total of all confirmed cases since March. All three include campus-level information.
Temple and Belton ISDs — which directly notify parents about confirmed cases at their schools — defended their dashboards. Both pointed to protecting the privacy of students and staff.
“The (Texas DSHS), like any other entity that handles medical records, is legally bound to uphold the privacy of that information,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Temple ISD believes it is obliged to do the same.”
“In our efforts to inform and provide daily transparency, we must balance requirements to protect the privacy of the individuals within our school communities,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. “We have smaller campuses and facilities where indicating more specific information could easily lead to identification.”
Killeen ISD has taken a different approach.
“Our goal was to create a straightforward dashboard that reflects the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on our facilities, for employees and students,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said. “The main page shows the historical number of confirmed cases and each campus/facility page monitors the active cases during a seven-day period. The district began tracking employee COVID-19 data on March 16, 2020, and student data as of Aug. 17, 2020.”
Campus-specific data
Despite local school leaders’ privacy argument, the Texas DSHS and the Texas Education Agency plan to release even more information on COVID-19 infections in districts in the coming weeks, according to Austin-based KVUE-TV.
The agencies told the station — which has been pushing for school-specific data in recent weeks — they plan to release campus-level data soon.
“We are working jointly to determine how to best present data for nearly 9,000 public school campuses across Texas while effectively protecting individual privacy as required by law,” the agencies told KVUE in a statement. “The purpose of this trend data is to provide an overview of the burden of COVID-19 in Texas schools over time while also giving policymakers the ability to see the effects of the pandemic on school districts across the state.”
Recent state data
In the most recent state report that covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Belton ISD had one COVID-19 case in a student in or below third grade, three infections among students between seventh and 12th grades and four staff cases. Belton ISD has nearly 12,500 students and almost 1,600 staff members.
During that reporting period, Temple ISD had one student between fourth and sixth grades infected with the virus and eight infected students between seventh and 12th grades.
The purpose of these dashboards, Ott said, is to keep an eye on local cases by campus to determine when a school may need to be closed. Schools will be shuttered if 2 percent or more of people on a campus test positive for the coronavirus.
“Cases are not broken down by staff and students because every person counts equally toward the same percentage,” the Temple schools leader said. “That 2 percent does not discriminate by staff or student, it takes everyone into account.”
Ott said disclosing a student-staff breakdown would invade an infected individual’s privacy.
“If we were to send a letter home to parents to notify them that their first-grade student was exposed to someone with the virus, and one of those parents goes and sees on our dashboard that for the grade level on their child’s campus there are no reported student cases and only one staff case, we have inadvertently invaded that staff member’s privacy,” he said.
Temple ISD has more than 1,158 staff members, with 608 teachers, according to 2019 TEA data. The district had a starting enrollment of 8,126 in the first week of school, according to state COVID-19 data.
That stands in stark contrast to Killeen ISD, which has an enrollment of nearly 41,000 students and has more than 6,300 staff members. Its dashboard breaks down cases by students and staff for each of its 32 elementary schools, 12 middle schools, eight high school-level campuses and 10 non-school buildings.
“We are preserving the privacy of those we serve and upholding the laws we are called to abide by,” Ott said. “The purpose of the local dashboard is to monitor case levels by campus as they pertain to the consideration of school closures. Our dashboard has been approved by the Bell County Health District, and conforms to the process and the purpose for which it is intended.”
Improving dashboards
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said his district is open to improving its dashboard.
“Early on in our pandemic response we identified values that we believed would guide us moving forward — clarity in our communication, kindness in our approach and unity in our purpose,” Smith said. “The BISD dashboard, response plan website and communication strategies remain focused on those values. I’m really proud of our work thus far and, as always, we will look for ways to continuously improve in alignment with those values.”
Ott, though, was satisfied with Temple ISD’s current dashboard.
“At this point, the dashboard meets the requirements of the Bell County Health District and serves the purposes of calculating overall percentages for determinations of school closures,” he said.
Transparency is the ultimate goal for Killeen ISD.
“Killeen ISD wants to be as transparent as possible with our families and community members about the health of our KISD employees and staff,” Maya said. “Timely transparency is our goal, and informing our community is vital to the health and well-being of all.”