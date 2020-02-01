Sharing a laugh Feb 1, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Addalynn Skalla, 3, and her dad, Lyle, both of Morgan’s Point Resort, share a laugh Saturday while they make sun catcher disks at the earth science Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum in Temple. Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCelebrity sighting: ‘Breakfast Club’ actor makes appearances in TempleTroy man dies in head-on collisionTemple Police use Taser during Monday morning arrestChurch’s Chicken Belton site approvedJayden Lamonte Brown, infant, died FridayKilleen man's capital murder trial beginsDesperately seeking teachers: 3 area districts to hire 900 instructorsLeander educator named Belton ISD superintendent finalistMan sentenced to 9 years for Temple woman’s deathTemple man allegedly beats pregnant woman; Former KISD teacher indicted Images Featured Print Ads Garlyn Shelton Auto Group Ascension COMMERCIAL PROPERTY 4 Legs of Love Boarding & Boutique Temple Daily Telegram River Church in Belton Legacy Dental