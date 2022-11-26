Think of it as a Brady Bunch Christmas, a 1970s family gathering complete with bold colors, bell-bottom jeans and fluffy ensembles.
And don’t forget the tie-dye.
Temple’s 76th annual Christmas Parade — scheduled downtown on Dec. 5 — will reach into the past to complete the cool vibe.
Organizers themed this year’s parade, “It’s a Groovy Christmas.”
“Everyone is invited to put on their bell-bottom jeans and tie-dye headbands and come to Temple’s 76th annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5,” the city’s Main Street Program announced.
The festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree outside City Hall. Christmas lights also will be illuminated.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run along Adams Avenue.
“The parade will be one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas and it will include commercial floats, marching bands and, of course, a special appearance by the jolly old elf himself: Santa Claus,” the announcement said.
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa will arrive in Temple two days earlier — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3 — at the city’s historic Santa Fe Depot.
The event, “Santa at the Depot,” is organized by the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum housed in the depot.
Mike Hicks, museum manager, told the Main Street Committee that more than half of the 525 admission tickets for the event already have been sold. The event, which costs $5 per ticket, allows children to meet Santa up close.
The choral group Las Voces Chorus will perform Christmas carols at the event.
City light tour and contest
The holiday spirit continues with the inaugural Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Tour & Contest this year.
Allison O’Connor, city spokeswoman, told the Telegram the event will ask residents to decorate their homes and submit a photo and their address to the city. Officials then will compile all the entries into a digital map and allow residents to vote on their favorites.
Those participating in the event will receive a yard sign from the city, with a QR code allowing visitors to directly vote for a particular house.
The owner of the home with the most votes will be presented an award by Mayor Tim Davis at the City Council’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Residents have until Wednesday to submit photos of their homes, with voting open from Thursday to Dec. 12. Participants must be at least 18 years old and be a Temple resident.
Those who wish to participate, or want more information, can visit templetx.gov/holidaylights.