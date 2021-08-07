BELTON — Judging by the thronged aisles and hallways, the return of Bell County Comic Con to the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday was a smashing success.
Canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day superhero gala repeats 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with exhibitors, panels, workshops, actors, writers and movie, television and comic book creators.
So many people wore costumes — know as cosplay — Saturday it was hard to tell who was part of the show.
Chris Hinckley of Belton, for example, looked convincing in the garb of Boba Fett from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
“He’s the bounty hunter that captured Hans Solo,” Hinckley said. “This character was once seen for about seven minutes and everybody likes him.”
It looked like Boba Fett got killed in the Star Wars follow-up, “Return of the Jedi,” he said, but not so.
Hinckley donned the suit about three years ago. His real job is being a detective for the Harker Heights Police. And he’s a pilot, flying fixed wing aircraft and gliders.
He doesn’t make many appearances as Boba Fett, he said. He’s in a group that dresses up for charities and special events. Their motto is “Bad guys doing good,” he said.
“I mostly go to McLane Children’s Hospital,” he said. “That’s the main reason I’m doing it.”
His wife, Paige Hinckley, was dressed as the “Top Gun” pilot-instructor who was played by Kelly McGillis. She said she’s going to get a Star Wars costume so she can be a part of his group.
Another pair who looked like they might be professionals was Tanner and Vivian Finch of Killeen. He wore a complete Spider Man outfit and she was dressed as Ahre. It was their first visit to Bell County Comic Con.
“So far it’s pretty cool,” he said. “There are a lot of people taking pictures. It’s good entertainment.”
He’s a combat medic stationed at Fort Hood.
“I liked the movies as a little kid,” he said.
“Ever since then I loved him,” he said of Spider Man. “He’s my favorite.”
The floor of the Garth Arena had many attractive booths, not all of them comic-related. Among them was Sana Loma Laser, owned by Carol and Charles Esh of Georgetown. They displayed three dimensional wood models of everything from a motorcycle to a battleship.
“We do all of our own design work and then we laser cut them,” she said.
They’ve been in business since 2007.
“It was the T-Rex kit that got us started,” she said.
At first they bought their patterns, but eventually learned to do it themselves.
“So we started making patterns,” she said. “We started it as a home-based business. We usually stay within Texas.”
Before the pandemic they went to festivals and farmers markets three weekends out of the month, she said.
“So now we’re kind of building back up,” she said.
Across the aisle, Kai Ussin of Houston showed the wares of her photo hobby, Novekai.
“I just like making art online and people wanted to buy some,” she said.
She uses Photoshop to make her pictures, she said.
“People think that because it’s digital the computer does it for you,” she said. “I promise, the computer doesn’t do it for you.”
Jim Snyder of Morgan’s Point Resort, founder of Legos for Littles, had a huge Lego display in his booth in the livestock exposition building. Most prominent was his tall Lego-made replica of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, struck down Sept. 11, 2001.
Snyder said he had a vivid dream about the towers on Jan. 6, 2020. When he woke up, he pulled out some draft paper.
“I knew I wanted to build the towers,” he said. “I didn’t know they would be this tall.”
His model towers are built on a scale of 1:166, he said. He had to use a Lego base plate as a foundation to work out the scale, he said.
The only thing on the replica towers that isn’t to scale, he said, was the antenna on the north tower. He made it 9 feet, 11 inches tall on the model.
Each of the two lobbies of the tower replicas have an American flag showing. It took more than 52,000 Lego pieces to make the towers, he said.
“I finished it on July 4,” he said, a period of 17 months. “The problem was getting all the parts for it.”