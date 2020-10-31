Salado-area voters could approve the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 on Tuesday.
The issue first garnered attention when Bell County Commissioners received a petition on the matter — with 118 signatures from registered voters — from Salado Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Berrier in June.
“With Salado growing the way it is, with the call volume that we have now, it’s getting harder for us to make every call,” Berrier said. “We’re at the point where we have to do something. … Otherwise, we may start missing calls like some of the other departments do.”
Berrier said starting an emergency services district is the only way to prevent those delays and missed calls from happening.
Although creating the district would ensure funding by taxing residents of the area, an October statement from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said it’s a small price to pay.
“(Taxing) ensures funding for emergency services is shared equally among everyone that might receive those services,” the department said. “It’s a small price to pay for peace of mind that someone will be available — with the necessary equipment — to respond to your call for assistance when you need them the most.”
Texas state law allows for an emergency services district to tax as high as 10 cents. However, that initial tax rate will not be determined until a Bell County Commissioners Court-appointed ESD board sets the rate.
On Wednesday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department published “approximate budgeting scenarios for FY 2022” to its Facebook page — totaling $460,000 — that will be discussed pending the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
“They each cover the costs associated with human resources, services, capital acquisitions and possible loans for updated apparatus … as well as the purchase of land for a new station,” the department said. “These numbers are approximate and are not intended to be a true representation of actual budgets, which will be set by the ESD Board.”
Berrier repeatedly said how the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, which has two stations at 205 N. Stagecoach Road and 3520 FM 2484, can occasionally have delayed response times. He also cited how he is currently unable to staff his department around the clock despite having one of the largest service areas in Bell County at about 117 square miles.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson understands the department’s desire for the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1. Whitson, who is a volunteer firefighter himself, has previously praised the rest of the Salado Volunteer Fire Department for their dedication and hard work in keeping Salado safe.
“The volunteer fire department in Salado is a phenomenal department … particularly as a volunteer department,” he said. “My understanding — from the fire department’s perspective — is that the ESD is warranted because Salado is growing in the area. It’s just gotten to a point where in order to manage, they need the necessary equipment to keep up with (more calls).”