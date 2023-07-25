Linda Fay Austin-Roscoe, 65, of Killeen died Thursday Jul 25, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KILLEEN — Services for Linda Fay Austin-Roscoe, 65, of Killeen are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Mrs. Austin-Roscoe died Thursday, July 20, in Killeen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTemple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on videoPolice: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rageTemple woman killed while walking on US 190UPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injuredUPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shootingQuestions raised about more BISD booksTexas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiringUPDATE: Troy teenagers dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas CoveJim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle Images