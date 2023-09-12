A 156-acre logistics center located behind Buc-ee’s travel center near the northside intersection of Loop 363 and Interstate 35 is nearing completion and could be operational by the end of the year.
The logistics park, which will be accessible from both the I-35 access road and the Loop, is expected to be completed in late 2023, according to Mo Green, market lead for Seattle-based KBC Advisors. The company maintains a Central Texas office in Austin.
“The project is ahead of schedule,” Green said. “We were thinking it would be in 2024 but it’s likely to be November or December.”
CenTX35 Logistics Center comprises three buildings, and the largest building was sold outright. The owner of that 800,000-square-foot building will be announced later this year, Green said.
The other two buildings — one roughly 613,076-square-feet, the other about 242,000 — are owned by Dallas-based Velocis and Green is looking for tenants.
“Alumni Class Furniture has leased about half of the smaller building, and they say they will be operational by the end of this year,” Green said. “I’m actively looking for tenants for the other half and for the larger building.”
Green said the property lacks the space for additional buildings, but Velocis is interested in further development in Temple.
“(Velocis) has said that the city, Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple Economic Development and other agencies have been pleasant to work with, and they want to continue building in the city,” he said.
The CenTX 35 project broke ground in the final days of 2022 and was built as an industrial Field of Dreams, Green said. KBC has built it, and potential tenants have been stepping forward.
“We’ve had a lot of activity from people interested in the spaces we have left,” he said. “These are the premiere logistics buildings between Dallas and San Antonio.”
The 613,076-square-footer has 40-foot walls and trailer parking on both sides.
“Today’s trucks are getting bigger, and they have trouble turning around at some warehouses they serve,” Green said. “They will have plenty of space here.”
Green said KBC selected Temple as the site for CenTX 35 for a variety of reasons.
“We’ve been paying attention to the I-35 corridor, and freight is becoming the biggest expense for warehouses and manufacturers,” he said. “We have been looking at how we can better serve the Greater Austin area, and we began investing in the area south of Austin such as areas around Buda and San Marcos. We see Bell County as a northern counterpart to those locations.”
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation, said the spec buildings are something that Temple has needed.
“We have not had in recent years — or maybe ever — the opportunity to have Class A industrial facilities available on a speculative basis,” Cannady said. “We lose projects because some companies want to move into an existing building quickly. This will help round out our real estate portfolio of options we can present to industries looking to locate in Temple.”