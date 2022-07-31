Attendees of an art exhibit in downtown Temple were able to see the city through the perspective of others.
Dozens gathered at The Loft event center Wednesday and Thursday to view the exhibit, which featured more than 100 different artworks, according to organizers.
Each of the artworks at the exhibit followed the theme of “Through My Eyes,” and featured many portraits of those in and around Temple. The exhibit was organized by the nonprofit Feed My Sheep to highlight the city’s various residents, including those who are often overlooked.
Casey Mooney, director of operations at Feed My Sheep, said he was somewhat surprised at the number of attendees who visited the inaugural exhibit.
“I was surprised a little bit just because it was the first year and you hope that people would want to be a part of it,” Mooney said. “I was totally surprised by the involvement and the pieces (people) put into it. You can tell that they put effort and themselves into it.”
Various artworks hung around the event space, some with a detailed description of what the artist wanted to show and others with simply a title.
Mooney said many of the artworks this first year were submitted by members of Feed My Sheep and their partnering organizations. He said a majority of these works were photos taken of those they work with at the nonprofit that aids the homeless and others.
Aside from photographs, the exhibit also saw artworks covering a variety of mediums such as drawings and paintings.
Gerson Diaz, a photographer from Austin, said he wanted to participate in the exhibit after working and talking with the organizers.
Diaz, who has worked on oil fields, said he is used to trying to find beauty in his surroundings and felt that there had to be something worth featuring in Temple.
“I was planning on coming up just to enjoy it, but after spending some time with some of the people here, I noticed that there was something else going on,” he said. “Some of these people need some recognition.”
Alan Howell, who attended the exhibit Wednesday, said he appreciated the works highlighting the local homeless population.
While he said he enjoyed many of the art pieces, Howell said he felt the message behind them was more important.
“Because (Temple) is so big, without things like this to bring attention to the homeless situation in town, it might go overlooked,” he said.
Organizers have said they plan to put on the show next year, with some already preparing their artwork now.