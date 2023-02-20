Carolyn Barefoot, 88, of Temple died Sunday Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELTON — Services for Carolyn Barefoot, 88, of Temple are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mrs. Barefoot died Sunday, Feb. 19, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTemple father indicted for allegedly causing severe burns to toddlerA cut above: Kerley’s Market known for quality meats, service and barbecue rubJamie Lynn Cook, age 34, of Temple, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023Angelica’s song: Family still clings to hope nearly 38 years after Temple girl’s abductionLloyd Alan Moore, age 53, of Rogers died Sunday, February 12, 2023Vigil set for slain 2019 Holy Trinity valedictorianWilliams resigns from Temple City Council, citing health issuesBelton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library booksTISD trustees extend Ott’s contract; superintendent provides evaluation to publicJeffrey Lynn Alley, age 47, died February 1, 2023 Images