Services for Rosie F. Padilla, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Mary Lou Adame officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Padilla died Thursday, April 14, at her residence.
She was born May 12, 1930, in Bastrop to Jose Flores Jr. and Magdalena Suniga-Luna. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at a Baylor Scott & White hospital. She married Rudolph Padilla in 1950. She was a homemaker. She attended El Divino Salvador United Methodist Church. She taught at Bethune and Wheatley elementary schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, Rudolph Joe Padilla of Albuquerque, N.M., Fred Padilla and Samuel Padilla, both of Temple, and John Padilla of Waco; a daughter, Athena Wiseman of Temple; two sisters, Norma Tinnen and Ruby Henao; a brother, Daniel Flores; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to True Heart Hospice or Visiting Angels.