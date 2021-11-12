ROCKDALE — Services for Alta Raye Caffey, 96, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Kevin Caffey and the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Mrs. Caffey died Thursday, Nov. 11, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Dec. 20, 1924, in the Salty community to Luther and Kathering Story Jackson. She married Charles Cleo “Buck” Caffey on July 3, 1941, in Pasadena. She worked as a bookkeeper with Hancock Service Stations in Thorndale, Taylor and Rockdale. She also worked as a clerk at Butts Dry Goods in Thorndale, and worked as a cook at Thorndale I.S.D. She completed her career as the business manager with Caffey Construction. She had lived in San Marcos before moving to Rockdale. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 14, 2004; by a son, Charles Ray Caffey, on Aug. 12, 2014; and by a daughter, Linda Biar, on Dec. 21, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Edward Caffey of San Marcos; a daughter, Debbie Leschber of Rockdale; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.