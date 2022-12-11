After the past week’s Indian summer, the Temple-Killeen area may be in for a little stormy weather.
Fallout from a major storm system bringing snow and rain to the West Coast will help to initiate widespread showers and thunderstorms in the Central/Southern plains, the National Weather Service said. Storms moving roughly parallel to the front may lead to locally heavier rainfall totals.
The Temple-Killeen area forecast for today is cloudy, with an increasing chance of showers. A 20% chance of rain this morning rises to a 40% chance come nightfall.
By Tuesday morning, the chance of rain climbs to 60%.
The rainy weather should taper off Tuesday night, and the skies should be mostly sunny and clear Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.
As for the temperature, today’s high should be around 67 degrees. NWS meteorologists foresee a southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday’s temperature should hold steady around 66 degrees. Again, there may be 10 to 15 mph wind, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday looks to be a little cooler, with a high around 63 degrees. Wind speed should be minimal, dwindling to around 5 p.m. by nightfall.
Thursday should be still cooler, with a high of only 57 degrees, but with very little wind. The temperature may fall to around 37 degrees that night.
Temperatures may continue to drop going into the weekend, with Friday’s high near 52 degrees and a Friday night low of about 34 degrees.
It should still be a little chilly Saturday when the high will be about 48 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.