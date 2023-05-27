BNSF, one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America with 32,500 miles of rail across the western two-thirds of the country, hopes to “welcome aboard” new department leaders and supervisors.
The rail giant is offering an immersive six-month Experienced First-Line Supervisor training program designed to prepare business leaders with three or more years of experience or two years of military experience in its engineering, mechanical, signal or transportation departments.
Robert Podawiltz knows firsthand how the EFLS program can help launch a career in the rail industry.
“I was in the Marine Corps for 21 years, and I joined BNSF’s Experienced Front-Line Supervisor program in 2011,” he said. “I started as a locomotive show supervisor, then took Federal Railroad Administration classes, got qualified in safety and learned the role of a mechanical foreman.”
Today, Podawiltz is a shop supervisor in Minneapolis.
“EFLS was great for my family,” he said. “I put my kids through college, and BNSF even paid for my college. There is every opportunity to succeed.”
To learn more about the EFLS program, visit https://jobs.bnsf.com/us/en/c/field-operations-leadership-jobs.