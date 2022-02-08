Raymond George Klein Jr., 78, of Temple died Saturday Feb 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Raymond George Klein Jr., 78, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Klein died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a local hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesThe Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. dies at 77Fatality reported in West Temple crashUIL realignment brings changes for Temple, Belton, Lake Belton, area programsUPDATE: Ice coats Central Texas as some I-35 incidents reportedTo the next level: Six Temple athletes, three from Belton sign letters of intentMan wounded in Temple shooting, car stolenUPDATE: Fuel spill reported on I-35 after 18-wheeler crashesFort Hood teen turns hobby into a businessRichard Ramirez, age 71, of Temple, died January 31, 2022.Temple Police identify 73-year-old man as accident victim Images Featured Print Ads Straka 50th Anniversary Alexander Tovar Looking for extra income? The Central Texas Housing Consortium Temple Daily Telegram JOINT NOTICE OF SALE