Services for Terry Lynn Tidwell, 51, of Harker Heights will be held in private.
His body was donated to science.
Mr. Tidwell died Wednesday, Aug. 31, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 20, 1970, in Odessa to Patricia Bell and Gary Swayne Tidwell. He attended Permian High School. He worked as a cook. He also worked in entertainment as a clown, magician, juggler and musician. He married Crisanta Pantoja in 2012.
Survivors include his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.