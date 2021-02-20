Love of Christ Food Pantry will hold an emergency food distribution 2-5 p.m. Sunday at 2000 Airport Road in Temple.
breaking weather alert
Emergency food distribution Sunday
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Thick ice on roads reported in Killeen-Temple area; 18-wheeler wreck shuts down I-35 in Temple
- Belton water boil notice near 6th Avenue from Birdwell to I-35
- Power outages widespread as cold freezes county
- Bell County releases about 2,000 vaccine doses before they expire
- Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: Lott ranch hand is ready to ride in TV competition
- Power, water, ice issues continue in Central Texas
- Icy blast brings power outages to Bell County
- ERCOT: Controlled outages continue across state
- Freezing weather leads to area power outages
- Temple water main break brings boil water notice to east of I-35