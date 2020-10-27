SALADO — A Salado man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision in front of Salado High School.
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a head-on collision about 9:50 a.m. on FM 2484, in front of Salado High School.
A 2016 Lexus NX2 SUV driven by Andrea Matthews, 55, of Salado was eastbound on FM 2484, according to a news release from DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. A 2017 Ford F-550 utility truck, driven by a 36-year-old man from Granger was westbound on FM 2484 approaching the Lexus, Washko said.
For reasons unknown the 2016 Lexus drifted into the path of the Ford utility truck, Washko said. The driver of the Ford attempted to brake and take evasive action to avoid a collision, but the Lexus collided head on with the Ford utility truck, he said.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 10:36 a.m.
The driver of the Ford along with his male passenger sustained injuries that were not incapacitating, Washko said.
The crash investigation is still ongoing, he said.