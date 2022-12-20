Services for Edwin Zavala, 22, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Zavala died Monday, Dec. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug 11, 2000, in Temple to Jose Jesus Zavala and Dora Ortega. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include a daughter, Aviana Luna Zavala of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.