Birds, bats and bees have some similarities — all three fly and live outside. Their existence benefits us all by pollinating crops, as well as our vegetable and flower gardens, trees and shrubs, and they consume thousands of insects.
Last week, Central Texas Master Naturalists presented a program on “Bird, Bee and Bat Houses: How to Be a Good Landlord.” Jean Solana, a certified Master Naturalist and a member of the Central Texas group, made the presentation.
Solana wasn’t above bribing her audience with candy to keep their attention. Answer a question correctly after the end of each segment and get a fun-size candy bar.
“This has been a learning experience for me,” she said. “I just put bird boxes in my front pasture.”
There are birds that build nests in trees and others nest in cavities.
In the 1960s, the bluebird population was greatly decreased by a loss of habitat. People began to build nest boxes and bluebird trails popped up across the country.
Solana keeps up with the bird boxes at Mother Neff State Park and the most productive box is the one located by the headquarters. A variety of birds have renested in the box, she said. Nestwatch.org enables the public to be involved in collecting data about the birds in their area.
There are plenty of plans available for bird boxes.
“There’s a learning curve in the process if building bluebird nest boxes,” Solana said.
She said she knew how to use a drill and circular saw, but the hole that serves as the entrance is kind of tricky. The bluebird hole is oblong.
Don’t place a nesting box on a fence or tree, which makes for easy access to predators.
Ideally, the nesting box can be placed in open pastureland — at least 50 feet from woods and close to a tree — a hundred feet from any other nesting boxes, five feet from the ground, facing east or south.
Solana said she checks the bird boxes at Mother Neff once a week for wasps. Remove the wasp nest, preferably in cold weather when the wasps are slow. A bar of Ivory soap inside by the roof is a deterrent.
Bluebirds use grass for their nests. Wrens, titmice and chickadees build nests of sticks.
Bats
“Bats are fabulous for bug control,” Solana said.
There are 100 million Brazilian free-tailed bats that live in Texas and migrate to Central and South America. The bats, mainly female, are in Texas from March to November. Big brown bats are here year round. Both of these bats will live in bat houses.
Brazilian free-tailed bats will eat 6,000 to 18,000 metric ton of insects — moths, beetles and bugs — annually in Texas.
Bat houses need to be at least 24 inches tall with several chambers, ¾- to ½-inch wide. The wood that makes up the interior of the box needs to be scored, which gives the bat something to hold onto.
The bat house needs to be at least 10 feet high; 12 to 20 feet would be better, Solana said. Don’t place the house in a tree because of predators. A water source needs to be close.
Following Solana’s presentations, there were examples of bat houses, nesting boxes and bee houses available to view and individuals to answer questions.
“Our bats here should be here now,” said Dale Hughling, Master Naturalist. “They winter in Mexico and spend three seasons here.”
“They tend to colonize in the same place every year,” he said.
Just because you put a bat house up, doesn’t guarantee a bat will take up residence, Hughling said.
Bees
There are 4,000 species of bees in North America, 700 species in Texas.
“They are solitary and short lived,” she said. “The numbers of bees are decreasing as a result of pesticide use on crops.”
Native bees pollinate more in colder weather than honeybees and collect pollen on their abdomen.
A female native bee lays eggs in hollow tube-like holes and seals each chamber off with mud or other substance.
Male bees emerge first and wait for females in order to mate. Adult bees will live for several months.
The majority of bees, 70 percent, nest in the ground, including bumble bees. Carpenter bees bore holes in wood.
Jenna Chappell was manning the bee home table.
“If you ever find a leaf rolled like a cigar in your potted plants, those are leafcutter bees,” Chappell said. “That’s their little nests.”
Bee houses need to be waterproof and have a morning sun exposure, Chappell said. Keep the bee house away from wasp or bird nests, and it needs to be stable so it’s not affected by wind.
Chappell has been successful with the bee home on a fence line and on her house.
“I already have mason bees this year,” she said.
Since 1997, the Texas Master Naturalist program has grown to include 48 chapters and more than 12,800 volunteers serving Texas communities throughout 84 percent of the state’s counties. The mission of the program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the state of Texas.
To learn more about the Central Texas chapter, visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.