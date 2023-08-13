Before history can be changed by Woke, CRT, DEI, BLM, the 1619 Project, etc., we should first try to learn from it. Slavery has always been identified only with the black population, yet other groups experienced slavery, sometimes under worse conditions. An example of this were the coal miners who spent their lives in the coal mines.
Stephen Crane describes a sinister system “In the Depths of a Coal Mine,” that brought children into the mines as breaker boys. There, they worked 10 hours each day, separating out pieces of slate and other impurities from streams of coal speeding by on conveyors belts. His high ambition was to rise to door-boy, then mule-boy, laborer, miner’s helper, and finally full-fledged miner. If he reached that zenith, having survived “the gas, the folds, the squeezes of falling rocks, the cars shooting through little tunnels, the precarious elevators,” and the peculiar miner’s lung disease, he started “on the descent, going back to becoming a miner’s helper, then a mine laborer, now a door-boy, and when old and decrepit, he finally returns to the breaker where he started as a child.”
John Mitchell, the president of the United Mine Workers, described “the sorrows and heartaches of the coal miners lives as those “who delve in bowels of the earth; removed from the sight of their fellow beings,” remained as darkly hidden as the work itself.”
Instead of trying to re-write history, we should try to learn from it. The past is the past, we can’t change it, but we can try using it in a positive way to avoid our past mistakes from reoccurring.
Joseph Raub
Temple