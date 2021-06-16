Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple died Wednesday Jun 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple died Wednesday, June 16, at his residence. Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHeights student arrested in connection with Austin shootingPossible fatal accident in south KilleenTeen arrested after allegedly threatening Heights copCommissioners approve nuisance abatement orderUPDATE: Troy stabbing death under investigation; city sees first homicide in several yearsAutopsy ordered after Temple man found dead at homeTemple Police to enforce downtown parking measuresNew Mexico man charged in Troy stabbing deathCrime Digest: Man charged after allegedly assaulting Temple officer, victimDay of Action protest held in Belton Images Featured Print Ads We Welcome New Patients CTCOG Housing Choice Voucher Living Editor WACO CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES COMMERCIAL PROPERTY News Department Assistant Garlyn Shelton Dietz McLean Optical CIRCULATION