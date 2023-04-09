Here’s a look at Temple’s parks projects that will start in 2023. The following projects are part of a $75 million Places and Spaces capital improvement plan that will fund dozens of upgrades at 33 Temple parks through 2027.
• Ferguson Park: Installation of a playground shade structure.
• Waterford Park: Replace playground equipment.
• Silverstone Park: Replace playground equipment and resurface asphalt walking trail.
• Lions Park: Replace two of the park’s three playgrounds, including the play area closest to the softball complex and the playground at the end of the park road.
• Wilson Park: Upgrades and improvements to Blackmon Recreation Center. The center hosts mini camps during the summer and after-school programs.
• Crossroads Park: Install six pickleball courts, plus sidewalks and shaded seating.
• Miller Springs Nature Center: Begin design plans for a new boardwalk and an improved observation deck that will showcase a historical marker about Tennessee Valley.
• Lions Junction Water Park: Expansion of the existing lifeguard room.
• Nugent Avenue: Creation of a dog park and road improvements between 3rd Street and 14th. Street improvements include putting in a traffic circle to slow traffic leading to the dog park.
• Jones Park: A major park overhaul will bring a splash pad, a covered basketball court, four additional shaded picnic pavilions, dog waste stations, new landscape and a covered playground.
• Neighborhood signs: Monument-style signage will be built at major entrances to Temple’s neighborhoods, and each will be unique and blend with characteristics of the neighborhood.