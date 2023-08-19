The Temple Independent School District will continue to offer its students free meals during the 2023-24 school year after qualifying for the Community Eligibility Provision — an offering under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 that benefits low-income areas.
“All Temple ISD campuses will … provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “That means no families will have to apply for meal programs and helps reduce the burden on both families and school administrators to ensure students receive nutritious meals during the school year.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was excited to announce that the initiative — to offer one breakfast and one lunch to every student each school day — will be in place for a consecutive school year.
“Ensuring students’ basic needs are met, such as physical safety and nutrition, go a long way in a student participating in their education process,” he said. “Supporting the physical health and well-being of our students is an effort that supports families and our overall community. It is our desire to continue this program and search for even more ways to partner with our parents in Temple ISD.”
Students will need to pay for any additional meals or a la carte items, according to Temple ISD.
“We are appreciative that the Texas Department of Agriculture offers the CEP program and has approved our application,” Ian Vestal, Temple ISD’s director of school nutrition, said. “If your student shows up to school, we are able to provide breakfast and lunch and fulfill those basic needs throughout the school year.”