BASEBALL
COLLEGE
NTJCAC
Game 1
North Central Texas 7,
Temple College 6
Temple 100 020 3 — 6 7 2
NCTC 000 313 x — 7 7 1
Luce, Rose (5), Brandenberger (6) and Williams and Banister (6). Beard, Tovar (5), Brown (7), Morrill (7) and Capel. W—Tovar (2-0). L—Luce (2-1). HR—TC: Hill, Chestnut. 2B—NCTC: Bouck, Phillips.
Records — Temple College 14-4, 0-1; North Central Texas 10-11, 1-0.
Game 2
North Central Texas 11,
Temple College 1 (6)
Temple 000 001 — 1 9 3
NCTC 121 403 — 11 10 0
Tourney, Van Poppel (4) and Banister. Graham and Capel. W—Graham. L—Tourney (3-1). 2B—TC: Spinn 2; NTCT: Acinger 2, Colina 2, Bouck, Phillips.
Records — Temple College 14-5, 0-2; North Central Texas 11-11, 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL
Rogers 11, McGregor 0 (5)
Rogers 102 53 — 11 8 0
McGregor 000 00 — 0 3 3
Dolgener, Williams (3), Guzman (5) and Hoelscher. Oliver, Singer (4) and Byford. W—Dolgener (2-1). L—Oliver. 2B—R: Hoelscher, Landeros, Williams, Dolgener; M: Chandler.
Records — Rogers 6-2.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Game 1
Mary Hardin-Baylor 4,
Case Western Reserve 3
CWR 120 000 0 — 3 6 0
UMHB 101 000 2 — 4 7 1
Miskey and Lamm. Grogan, Williams (2) and Niles. W—Williams (6-1). L—Miskey (0-1). 3B—UMHB: Harris. 2B—CWR: Rieger; UMHB: Stover.
Records — Case Western Reserve 1-2, UMHB 13-3.
Game 2
Case Western Reserve 5,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 3
CWR 001 200 2 — 5 9 1
UMHB 102 000 0 — 3 6 0
Hosey and Lamm. Wade, Grogan (4), Long (7) and Niles. W—Hosey (1-0). L—Grogan (5-2). 2B—CWR: Gross, Rieger, Nutter; UMHB: Paul.
Records — Case Western Reserve 2-2, UMHB 13-4.
NTJCAC
Game 1
Temple College 8,
North Central Texas 2
Temple 301 110 2 — 8 8 2
NCTC 100 001 0 — 2 7 3
W—Grace (4-0). L—Spence (5-5). HR—TC: VandenBout, Hoffman, Hale. 2B—TC: Segoviano; NCTC: Smith, Jennings.
Records — Temple College 17-6, 4-1; NCTC 0-1 in conference.
Game 2
North Central Texas 15,
Temple College 14
Temple 060 400 004 — 14 19 4
NCTC 213 001 305 — 15 13 1
L— Tetreault (1-1). HR—TC: Urbanovsky, Hale; NCTC: Craver. 3B—NCTC: Linwood. 2B—TC: Hale 2, VandenBout, Perez, Segoviano; NCTC: Schultz, Beste.
Records — Temple College 17-7, 4-2, NCTC 1-1 in conference.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 10, Bryan 0
Temple 200 051 2 — 10 9 0
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
W—Ruiz. L—Alvarado. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—T: Wiser. 2B—T: Prentiss.
Records — Temple 9-7; Bryan 9-6.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 21, Caldwell 2 (4)
Rogers 1(12)0 8 — 21 15 1
Caldwell 100 1 — 2 2 3
Mucha and Borgeson. Fletcher, Faus (2) and Vela. W—Mucha. L—Fletcher. HR—C: Vela. 2B—R: Spojanik, Charanza, Mucha, Borgeson, Alonzo; C: Gomez.
Records — Rogers 4-4-1, 1-0.
Late Tuesday Score
Belton 20, Copperas Cove 15