BASEBALL

COLLEGE

NTJCAC

Game 1

North Central Texas 7,

Temple College 6

Temple 100 020 3 — 6 7 2

NCTC 000 313 x — 7 7 1

Luce, Rose (5), Brandenberger (6) and Williams and Banister (6). Beard, Tovar (5), Brown (7), Morrill (7) and Capel. W—Tovar (2-0). L—Luce (2-1). HR—TC: Hill, Chestnut. 2B—NCTC: Bouck, Phillips.

Records — Temple College 14-4, 0-1; North Central Texas 10-11, 1-0.

Game 2

North Central Texas 11,

Temple College 1 (6)

Temple 000 001 — 1 9 3

NCTC 121 403 — 11 10 0

Tourney, Van Poppel (4) and Banister. Graham and Capel. W—Graham. L—Tourney (3-1). 2B—TC: Spinn 2; NTCT: Acinger 2, Colina 2, Bouck, Phillips.

Records — Temple College 14-5, 0-2; North Central Texas 11-11, 2-0.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rogers 11, McGregor 0 (5)

Rogers 102 53 — 11 8 0

McGregor 000 00 — 0 3 3

Dolgener, Williams (3), Guzman (5) and Hoelscher. Oliver, Singer (4) and Byford. W—Dolgener (2-1). L—Oliver. 2B—R: Hoelscher, Landeros, Williams, Dolgener; M: Chandler.

Records — Rogers 6-2.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Game 1

Mary Hardin-Baylor 4,

Case Western Reserve 3

CWR 120 000 0 — 3 6 0

UMHB 101 000 2 — 4 7 1

Miskey and Lamm. Grogan, Williams (2) and Niles. W—Williams (6-1). L—Miskey (0-1). 3B—UMHB: Harris. 2B—CWR: Rieger; UMHB: Stover.

Records — Case Western Reserve 1-2, UMHB 13-3.

Game 2

Case Western Reserve 5,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 3

CWR 001 200 2 — 5 9 1

UMHB 102 000 0 — 3 6 0

Hosey and Lamm. Wade, Grogan (4), Long (7) and Niles. W—Hosey (1-0). L—Grogan (5-2). 2B—CWR: Gross, Rieger, Nutter; UMHB: Paul.

Records — Case Western Reserve 2-2, UMHB 13-4.

NTJCAC

Game 1

Temple College 8,

North Central Texas 2

Temple 301 110 2 — 8 8 2

NCTC 100 001 0 — 2 7 3

W—Grace (4-0). L—Spence (5-5). HR—TC: VandenBout, Hoffman, Hale. 2B—TC: Segoviano; NCTC: Smith, Jennings.

Records — Temple College 17-6, 4-1; NCTC 0-1 in conference.

Game 2

North Central Texas 15,

Temple College 14

Temple 060 400 004 — 14 19 4

NCTC 213 001 305 — 15 13 1

L— Tetreault (1-1). HR—TC: Urbanovsky, Hale; NCTC: Craver. 3B—NCTC: Linwood. 2B—TC: Hale 2, VandenBout, Perez, Segoviano; NCTC: Schultz, Beste.

Records — Temple College 17-7, 4-2, NCTC 1-1 in conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 10, Bryan 0

Temple 200 051 2 — 10 9 0

Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

W—Ruiz. L—Alvarado. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—T: Wiser. 2B—T: Prentiss.

Records — Temple 9-7; Bryan 9-6.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 21, Caldwell 2 (4)

Rogers 1(12)0 8 — 21 15 1

Caldwell 100 1 — 2 2 3

Mucha and Borgeson. Fletcher, Faus (2) and Vela. W—Mucha. L—Fletcher. HR—C: Vela. 2B—R: Spojanik, Charanza, Mucha, Borgeson, Alonzo; C: Gomez.

Records — Rogers 4-4-1, 1-0.

Late Tuesday Score

Belton 20, Copperas Cove 15