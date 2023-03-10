Services for Deemeeteria “Evette” Stevens, 58, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Progressive Baptist Church in Cameron with the Rev. W. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Stevens died Saturday, Feb. 18, in Temple.
She was born April 15, 1964, in Cameron to Letricia P. Griffin and Kenneth L. Stevens Sr. She attended O.J. Thomas Junior High and C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. She graduated from Temple High School in 1982. She attended Temple College majoring in child development and education. She attended Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and later Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She worked for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for about 16 years as a health unit coordinator.
Survivors include two daughters, Schatana Stevens and Jasmyne Stevens, both of Temple; two brothers, Gerry Stevens of California and Kenneth L. Stevens Jr. of Houston; three sisters, Aleshia Stevens of Temple and Tezlyn Harris and Tiffany Lewis, both of Dallas; and seven grandchildren.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the church.