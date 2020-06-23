Services for Cecilia Emma Stiens, 96, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Stiends died Sunday, June 21, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 13, 1924, to Matthew Lewis and Sophie Thompson Hahn in Washington, Mo. She married August Edward Stiens. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. She also was a member of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, August Edward Stiens; and a son, Robert Herbert Gamache.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Ann Coffey; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 2 p.m.