Love is in the air this weekend as area events include a Valentine-themed banquet in Jarrell, the “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” play in Temple and multiple father-daughter dances.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’
The Temple Civic Theater will present Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The play follows Barney Cashman, a middle-aged married, overworked and overweight man who wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late.
He arranges three seductions. The first, Elaine Navazio, proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses. The second is Bobbi Michele, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky. The final woman is Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend.
The show is directed by Kelly MacGregor and stars Michael Prince as Barney Cashman, Kami Ellis-Yasko as Elaine Navazio, Valerie Davis as Bobbi Michele and Debbie Cable-Brown as Jeanette Fisher.
This play is intended for an adult audience and it may contain adult language and situations.
Tickets are available online at https://templecivictheatre.com and the box office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before each performance.
Jarrell Chamber ‘Valenwine’s Day’
After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jarrell Chamber of Commerce will host its annual gala and banquet. The event’s theme is “Valenwine’s Day” and will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Moravian Hall, 2300 County Road 316 in Jarrell.
The event is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser and proceeds support programs, events and education for member businesses and non-profit organizations in the community.
The gala will include live music by Justin Dubec, dinner and sweets catered by Love at First Bite, wine tasting, an awards presentation, dancing, games and a silent auction.
Awards will be given for Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Commercial Service Business of the Year, and Health Services Business of the Year.
The event is open to the public. For tickets and information call the Jarrell Chamber of Commerce at 512-677-5501.
Black History Month poetry program
The Friendship House, located at 1609 E. Ave. I in Temple, will hold a Black History Month program from 2-3:30 p.m. today.
The event will include a tea party and poetry reading. Those who attend are encouraged to read a piece of poetry from their favorite black author or share an original piece.
The event is open to the public.
Father-daughter dances
Two father-daughter dances will take place this weekend.
The Academy Busy Bees, a group that supports Academy ISD, will hold a father-daughter dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Academy High School, 602 E. Main St. in Little-River Academy. Tickets are $25 per couple at the door and $10 for each additional child. The event will include snacks, dancing and a father-daughter dance off.
The city of Belton will hold a father-daughter dance from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. The theme of the event will be a 1950s sock hop. There will be music, dancing, photo opportunities and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $15 each. For information contact the Belton Parks and Recreation Department at 254-933-5860.
Run for Beer
Junction Fitness and Fire Base Brewing Company will host a “Run for Beer” 5K at 11 a.m. Saturday. The run will start at Fire Base, 8 S. First St., and the route will take place across downtown Temple.
The entry fee is $15 per person and runners will receive one beer upon completion of the course.
PRCA rodeo
The Bell County PRCA Rodeo is currently in its 34th year of continuous operation at the Bell County Expo Center. This year’s rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair and all of the net proceeds from the rodeo go to the youth fair board for distribution to the youth of Bell County.
Tickets range from $12 to $25 and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each evening. The expo center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information call 254-933-5353.
Live music
The Vandoliers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Wade Ralston will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, The Merles Trio will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Brooke Graham will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Branded Heart will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Entry is $5 at the door and patrons are welcome to bring a dish to share.
Hyway Traveler will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
DJ Desperado will perform at a pre-Valentine’s dance at 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple. Entry is $20.
Ryan Paul Davis will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Ryan Youmans will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform at noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Ed Leonard and Friends will perform at a sweetheart dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
